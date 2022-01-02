The U.S. Attorney General tapped Robert J. Troester to be the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma earlier this week.
Troester was appointed U.S attorney for the district in March after the resignation of then-U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing. His term was renewed Dec. 26 by AG Merrick Garland after his first term expired.
Troester will be tasked with prosecuting federal crimes that occur within the Western District of Oklahoma, which encompasses Norman and all of Cleveland County.
“It is an honor to serve the great citizens of the Western District of Oklahoma and work every day to keep our communities safe,” Troester said in a release. “I am privileged to work with an incredibly talented team of professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and exceptional state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners, who are all dedicated to the mission of justice.”
Troester’s new term will last 120 days, or until President Joe Biden appoints a permanent U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.
It is not clear why Biden has not appointed a permanent U.S. attorney since February.