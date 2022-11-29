The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an unusual weekend crash in Norman that killed one passenger and injured two others.
Three people were riding in a 2012 Chevy Camaro traveling northbound on Interstate 35 at North Flood Avenue when the collision occurred about 11 p.m., the agency reported
Kashiya Birdsong, 19, of Oklahoma City, was driving the vehicle, which "lost control, hit an embankment, went airborne and struck the overpass," said Sarah Stewart, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Passenger Tarajiah Gardner, 18, of Midwest City, was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner.
Passenger Kasaan Birdsong, 19, of Oklahoma City, was transported to OU Medical Center in critical condition with trunk, internal and head injuries.
It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a part in the fatal crash, but it was raining and the roads were wet, the agency reported.
