Truman Primary will move to remote learning for nearly two weeks because of the “large number" of staff and teachers in quarantine and isolation, administration announced Monday.
Students will be sent home on Monday, Nov. 16, with all the materials they need for learning on Tuesday, according to a letter from Truman Principal Kristie Eselin. The school’s remote learning schedule will start Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Truman Primary plans to return to in-person classes for students who have chosen traditional learning on Monday, Nov. 30. Norman Public Schools' Thanksgiving Break will run Nov. 23-27.
NPS' Monday update on school-specific COVID numbers shows that during the week of Nov. 7-13, Truman Primary reported 10 new COVID-19 cases among staff and five among students. Additionally, 13 staff members and 74 students were quarantined or isolating during that time.
Eselin’s letter said that administrators believe most of the potential exposures at Truman Primary happened outside the building.
“While we understand that transitioning to remote learning is disruptive for students and families, our school district officials believe, and I agree, that transitioning our school to remote learning is in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff at this time,” Eselin’s letter read. "Without proper staffing levels, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain an optimal learning environment for our students."
Families in need of free meals during the remote learning period can pick them up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the NPS Central Kitchen, located at 111 N. Berry. Anyone who cannot make the Tuesday pickup can contact NPS' Child Nutrition office at 405-366-5908 to arrange different plans.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.