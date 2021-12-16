OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trus is accepting applications for new grant opportunities. Eligible proposals will fall into one of two tracks: projects that improve the built environment and health-related policy or initiatives that encourage healthy nutrition and exercise.
Oklahoma communities, nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, tribal nations, institutions of higher learning and public agencies can apply. Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 15.
“Creating healthy communities happens when a variety of partners come together. TSET is seeking new opportunities to support innovative projects that encourage healthy living,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director.
Sedentary lifestyle, tobacco use and poor nutrition can cause heart disease, lung disease, cancer and diabetes, which lead to 64% of deaths in Oklahoma, according to TSET.
TSET is seeking to support eligible organizations to reduce those risk factors and grow partnerships statewide to support residents in making healthy choices the easy choices.
The new funding opportunity seeks to support immediate, impactful opportunities to positively transform and improve the health of Oklahomans and should target a specific area or population and be supported by multiple partners.
The policy and built environment grants will fund projects that strengthen existing practices that seek to prevent and reduce tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition practices by enhancing community infrastructure. Eligible projects might include tobacco-free districts in towns or communities, improvements to farmers markets, sidewalks, playground equipment, bike lanes and multi-use trails, and designs or feasibility studies for similar infrastructure projects.
The maximum award for the policy and built environment funding is $350,000 per year for up to two years. Applicants must provide a 1-to-1 match.
Through grants in innovations in active living and healthy eating, TSET aims to fund initiatives that seek to increase participation in regular physical activity and promote nutritious eating. Successful proposals will promote activities on a large scale to support widespread change and help reduce risk factors for preventable death and disease in Oklahoma.
A variety of projects will be considered, including programs that provide nutritious foods for children, community-supported agriculture and pedestrian wayfinding signage, among other things. Projects that focus on encouraging exercise and nutrition in populations with the greatest rates of obesity will be prioritized.
While not required for the active living and healthy eating grants, preference will be given to projects with a match.
The maximum award for grants in innovation in active living and healthy eating is $250,000 per year for two years.
For complete guidelines and application information, visit tset.ok.gov/content/requests-proposals.