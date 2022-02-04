OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust will continue to accept applications for two funding opportunities through March 15.
In December, TSET announced a new funding opportunity that seeks to fund projects that increase access to healthy choices by improving built environment and health-related policies or efforts that encourage physical activity.
Policy and built environment grants will fund projects that strengthen existing practices to prevent and reduce tobacco use or improve physical activity and nutrition practices. Eligible projects include tobacco-free districts in towns or communities, improvements to farmers markets, sidewalks, playground equipment, bike lanes and multi-use trails, and designs or feasibility studies for similar infrastructure projects.
The maximum award for the policy and built environment funding is $350,000 per year for up to two years. Applicants must provide a 1-to-1 match.
Through Innovations in Active Living and Healthy Eating grants, TSET aims to fund initiatives that increase participation in regular physical activity and promote nutritious eating. Successful proposals will promote these activities to support widespread change and help reduce risk factors for preventable death and disease in Oklahoma.
A variety of projects will be considered, including programs that provide nutritious foods for children, community-supported agriculture and pedestrian wayfinding signage. Projects that focus on encouraging exercise and nutrition in populations with the greatest rates of obesity will be prioritized.
While not required for the active living and healthy eating grants, preference will be given to projects with a match.
The maximum award for grants in Innovation in Active Living and Healthy Eating is $250,000 per year for two years.
Oklahoma communities, nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, tribal nations, institutions of higher learning and public agencies are invited to apply. For complete guidelines and information, visit tset.ok.gov/content/requests-proposals.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working toward shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans.
TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working across the state, by cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and by working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public's health. To learn more, visit tset.ok.gov.