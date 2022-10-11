OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and the Oklahoma Health Care Workforce Training Commission welcomed nine doctors to the newest class of the Physician Loan Repayment Program recipients serving rural communities across the state.
The new physicians were placed in McAlester, Kingston, Talihina, Henryetta, Okemah, Muskogee, Ponca City and Altus.
Physicians who participate in the program agree to work in a rural or underserved area of the state for up to four years and can receive up to $200,000 in student loan repayment assistance.
Physicians who work in rural and underserved parts of the state bring access to health care, part of the core mission of HWTC and TSET’s constitutional mandate.
“Physicians provide life-saving and preventative care to Oklahomans every day,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “The closer doctors are to the people they serve, the more likely they can prevent and reduce serious medical conditions from developing."
Since 2013, TSET has worked with the Oklahoma Health Care Workforce Training Commission — formerly the Physician Manpower Training Commission — to financially support the placement of physicians in rural Oklahoma.
TSET provides 40% of the total funding for the loan repayment assistance for each TSET-sponsored physician.
TSET provides the largest share of funding to attract public and private partners to the initiative. Public and private partners providing match include hospitals, cities, insurance providers, medical associations and banks.
Since mid-2022, the Physician Loan Repayment Program has added nine new physicians in eight communities.
Additionally, in the last year, the program has graduated four physicians who began the program in 2018. TSET funding supports up to 42 physicians within the loan repayment program.
According to the American Medical Association, a physician in Oklahoma supports 11.7 jobs on average and generates $1.9 million in annual local economic activity.
