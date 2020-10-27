10:45 a.m.: 31,929 Cleveland County residents are without power according to poweroutage.us
8:26 a.m.: The Norman Police Department is not responding to non-injury crashes due to the road conditions.
8 a.m.: According to OG&E approximately 111,000 customers are without power and 65,000 customers have had their power restored.
7:21 a.m.: The National Weather Service said the dangerous weather storm is expected to continue with additional sleet and freezing rain throughout the day. The NWS says to prepare for additional tree damage and power outages.
The Ice Storm Warning continues through Wednesday morning.
