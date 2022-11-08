Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper easily won re-election over prosecutor Patrick Crowe on Tuesday in the District 21 race.
With all 149 precincts reporting, Tupper received 59,749 votes (61.70%) to 37,093 votes (38.30%) for Crowe.
Tupper oversees criminal, civil and family cases in Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties.
“It’s been a good night,” he told The Transcript. “I’m relieved, humbled and grateful.”
“This was a real test and it was a challenge I took on wholeheartedly. I just decided that I was going to do everything to meet the challenge.”
Tupper said he was not surprised by the margin of victory because he “put in the work” by knocking on an estimated 6,000 doors. He also pointed to 20 years of judicial experience.
“This community knows me, they know what kind of a judge I am, and they overwhelmingly affirmed the job that I do on the bench,” he said.
His opponent, an assistant district attorney, tried to paint him as soft on crime or being too lenient on sentences.
“District judges should have to answer to the people who elect them,” Crowe stated in campaign literature. “I believe in serving our community in a way that supports victims.”
Crowe was endorsed by his boss, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, who called him “exactly the right person for the job” in a campaign mailer.
He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Tupper, a special judge for eight years, oversees the district’s drug court program, which aims to expunge program participants’ drug possession offenses if they complete requirements.
“I was never running against Patrick, Tupper said. “This campaign, to me, was about my commitment to this community. I’m just honored that the community wants to keep me as their judge.”
“Patrick is a good prosecutor and he’s going to continue to be a good prosecutor.”
