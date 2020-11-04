To nobody’s surprise, Oklahoma overwhelmingly cast its six electoral votes for Republican presidential candidate incumbent Donald Trump.
Trump received 65.53% (1,018,870) of Oklahoma’s total votes, which is more than double the 32.29% (503,289) of votes for Democratic challenger Joe Biden. No Democratic presidential candidate has won a county in the qtate of Oklahoma since Al Gore won nine back in the 2000 presidential election. The state also received 5,590 votes for rapper Kanye West.
Cleveland County cast 55.66% (66,569) of its votes for Trump and 41.60% (49,754) of its votes for Biden. Kanye West received .40% (477) of the county’s total vote.
Counties across the state broke records as voters turned out in high numbers, and Cleveland County was no different.
“It’s great to get to see all of this increase in voter registration, see the increase in absentee by-mail, and although it wasn’t a significant increase in the in-person [early voting] because that’s always been well-received, but the increase in voter turnout is amazing,” Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary Kathy Singer said.
Breaking records does not come without hard work.
“It’s been a long year getting ready for the November election,” Singer said. “You have the presidential preparation primary, then you have your june primary, then you have your August runoff primary and then you’re finally geared up for the General Election. It’s craziness 45 days prior to that.”
Those days leading up to Nov. 3 were filled with mailing out ballots for the absentee by-mail and getting precinct officials ready. then the processing of all the ballots makes for a long, yet rewarding, 45 days, Singer said.
“I would say overwhelming; but it’s been exhilarating,” she said. “We’re about ready to crash; we’ve had this big sugar high and now it’s kind of anticlimactic in the fact that we’ve been thinking and breathing this General Election and now it’s over except for the vote confirmations.”
Singer said with the huge increase in voter turnout this year, Oklahoma might be heading to a place where it would need to rethink some things.
“We love that everyone wants that voting at the polling place experience, but you might be getting to a place where we need to rethink that a little bit,” she said. “Nobody wants to stand in line and we understand that, but there’s nothing else you can do but stand in line if you’re going to have those kinds of numbers we saw.”
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
