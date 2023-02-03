The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority claims a new lawsuit against the agency designed to refund taxpayers is invalid because the agency does tax use taxpayer money.
OTA filed a motion to dismiss in a Qui Tam lawsuit, an action that allows citizens to act as an attorney general to seek a refund for money paid improperly by a state agency.
Local attorney Stan Ward filed the lawsuit Jan. 9 on behalf of residents after a district judge found that OTA violated the Open Meeting Act when it announced it would build two new toll roads in Norman.
Because the judge found that the violation was willful, Ward has said any contracts awarded during those meetings must be refunded in part to the agency and to taxpayers. After OTA reauthorized contracts last month and filed an appeal, Ward filed the qui tam lawsuit.
OTA says the lawsuit is invalid because the law depends on the repayment of taxpayer dollars while the OTA charges tolls.
“The money at issue here — funds paid to engineering vendors for extensive work bargained for and performed — are not tax funds and do not affect the plaintiffs,” OTA’s motion to dismiss argued. “Indeed, none of the money at issue here were tax proceeds of any kind; instead, such funds are operating funds of the OTA derived either from tolls or future bond proposals.”
In a prepared statement Friday, OTA claimed plaintiffs are attempting to “hijack Oklahoma’s qui tam law and weaponize it in a manner never previously endorsed and stifle public transportation infrastructure improvement work by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.”
OTA also argued in its motion that as an agency that does not receive tax dollars, it cannot be named in a lawsuit under qui tam law.
Because OTA is an instrument of the state and functions “as a business enterprise” it is not liable to be sued under qui tam law, its motion read.
The agency is also not named as a liable entity under the statute.
“If the Legislature intended for the OTA to be covered under the qui tam statutes, as it did with other bodies corporate and politic like counties, it could have said so,” OTA’s motion stated.
Ward’s co-counsel Richard Labarthe and Alexey Tarasov said they would respond to the motion in court in due time.
Labarthe said the motion largely relies on the argument that tolls are not a tax, an argument which did not surprise him
“They claim it’s not state funds but they’re a state agency,” he said. “The toll is effectively a tax. Their arguments are splitting hairs. It’s definitely property owned by state. This is unquestionably state money. On it’s face I think it’s a very thin argument.”
Labarthe pointed to the argument that the state is responsible for the agency.
“If the agency is in financial straits, it certainly doesn’t stretch the imagination that every dime they have is state funds because ultimately it would be the state who would have to bail it out,” Labarthe said.
Tarasov said the arguments were not applicable because any property “that belongs to state” applies to the law.
