Oklahoma Turnpike Authority officials will hold a public meeting Tuesday with residents to discuss its plans to build two toll roads in Norman.
The OTA announced in February it would construct the toll roads — one in east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird as an extension of the Kickapoo Turnpike from Interstate 40 south toward Purcell and a second along Indian Hills Road to connect Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City.
The meeting will include public input following a presentation at 5:30 p.m. at the Norman Central Library, a release states.
OTA spokesperson James Poling said following an introduction, specialists will man breakout tables to address specific questions about the proposed turnpikes.
“Specific questions will have specific tailored answers,” he said. “Someone could say, ‘Hey I live in this area, what can you tell me, what do you know now, what timelines do you have [for the project]?’ We obviously don’t know who lives where, but they can provide their address and we can discuss what’s happening in that area, per se.”
Poling said information from residents could be useful, such as whether a property floods following rainfall or other types of information that are not public record.
“It’s an opportunity for us to answer outstanding questions and concerns and hear input,” Poling said. “We know people are upset and, as long they’re respectful, we’re there to hear whatever feedback they have.”
Poling said Dr. Amy Cerato’s information about geological formations in the area have been “constructive” to the department.
Cerato is a civil engineer and professor of civil engineering at the University of Oklahoma who has warned the toll road will threaten rose rocks, a geological formation unique to Norman.
“That was constructive information that we will work with her on gathering information on that,” he said. “We want as much information as we can to make it a better route and a more efficient and less impactful route.”
Additional meetings will be held 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Newcastle Public School administration building from 6 to 8 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 21 at the Moore library.