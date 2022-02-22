Norman residents will see the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority expand connections to existing turnpikes and a new turnpike, the agency said Tuesday.
It’s part of a $5 billion, 15-year long-range plan announced Tuesday that will install roadways to connect to nearby interstates 44, 40 and 35 using existing turnpikes to expand routes throughout the state, according to Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz.
The projects will be paid for with bonds and “revenue will not be diverted from other state priorities,” a release reads.
The construction includes a new east-west turnpike from the I-44 Moore-Norman-Oklahoma City area east to I-35 and then east to the South Extension, according to the project.It includes interchanges at I-44, Western Ave/60th Ave NW, 36th Ave NW, I-35, S. Broadway, S. Sooner Rd/SH-77H, S. Douglas/48th St, and East Side Connector.
It expands the mobility of the South Oklahoma City metro by providing greater access to the communities of Moore and Norman, according to the project.
A second project will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike at I-40 south to I-35 near Purcell to expand the mobility of SE Oklahoma City Metro by providing greater access to local communities. It will provide an alternate route to I-35 for traffic traveling between southern Oklahoma and eastern and northeastern Oklahoma. It includes interchanges at I-35, US-77, Etowah Rd, SH-9, Alameda Drive, Franklin Rd, Choctaw Road and I-40, according to the website.
Interagency spokeswoman Terri Angier said the routes, while not yet set in stone, should be close to the existing map pending changes from engineers the OTA hired. Public input is also welcome.
“We are looking at this map...to see how we can make it work the best with as little disruption to existing homes and buildings in the area as possible,” she said. “We want to allow people to start very early and to be transparent. If people are curious about their property, if they think they are wanting to sell their home anyway and they don't want to wait another year or be stuck with someone buying the property, [the agency will] work with them and get them as much information as possible now.”
Angier said the agency began discussing the specific routes last summer, but that communities have approached the turnpike authority about more connections.
“Even though the conversation around where good potential alignment came in the summer, communities started approaching the turnpike authority years ago,” she said.
Those projects are not first on the list. It would be around a year before notification letters would be sent to property owners near the routes, Angier said.
“Hopefully under a year in this particular case,” she said. “These alignments around the Norman area will take a little longer because they're fairly new.”
Angier said growth in and around Norman have played a role in identifying the need for these projects.
“There is so much growth in that area between Moore and Norman, and most importantly, in terms of communities that came to us and wanted to make sure they don't get left out, was Newcastle, Blanchard and also Tuttle. The tri-city area wanted to make sure whatever connection we worked up, that they be included, because they really felt like it would benefit their city,” she said.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle and Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary attended the Tuesday announcement.
O' Leary said the board meeting Tuesday was informative.
“Mr. Tim Gatz, Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation, really summed it up well for me today when he said that the scale and impact of ACCESS Oklahoma is similar to President Eisenhower’s Interstate Bill in 1956,” he said. “So, think about the impact that I-35 has had on Norman since it was constructed in the 1960s. I also like the quote today from OTA Board Chairman, Mr. Gene Love, who said, ‘transportation is the vanguard of economic development.’ Just imagine what the area around the Kirkpatrick Turnpike in north Oklahoma City looked like 20 years ago. So it was clear to me that our state officials believe that these proposed transportation improvements statewide will have lasting economic benefits as well.”
O’Leary said city staff are hopeful the authority will soon conduct public meetings in Norman.
County Commissioner District 1 Rod Cleveland said District 2 Darry Stacy and District 3 Harold Haralson did not support his motion on Monday to hire EST Engineering to review the state “transportation projects” and its impacts on the county, Cleveland said.
"What EST would do is work with the OTA to best represent Cleveland County's business interests on access points and possibly routes, but mainly things that are going to be identified along the route for the next five years as needed," Cleveland said.
Stacy said he did not second the motion because he wanted more information on the proposed engineering firm before supporting it.
Stacy said his concern is for fair treatment of county residents.
“We understand the concern and questions that many of our citizens have and we will do everything we can to make sure this process is fair for our citizens of Cleveland County,” his prepared statement reads. “My biggest concern is that the people of Cleveland County are treated fairly.”
He further urged concerned residents to contact the turnpike authority. The OTA has a phone hotline, 844-562-2237 or online at accessoklahoma.com under the connect menu.