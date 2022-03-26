Editor's note: the following history in this article was obtained from news reports from The Transcript and several metro area newspapers at the time. For brevity, these are cited as news reports from the period.
Norman residents who fought in an old battle have pulled themselves out of the ruins of a defeated toll road in 1999 to stare down yet another one.
Then called the Outer Loop, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority planned to build toll roads in a loop around the east side of the Oklahoma City metro as far back as 1987, according to government maps and state documents at the time.
Gov. Henry Bellmon signed House Bill 1259 into law in July 1987, authorizing OTA to build turnpikes throughout the state, including Norman, state records show.
The loop included a proposed toll road in east Norman with at least four route options around Lake Thunderbird — three that were west of the lake and one east of it, a map in The Transcript showed in January 1999.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last month the state's ACCESS Oklahoma expansion of toll road systems, including two in Norman. One along Indian Hills Road will connect Oklahoma City, Moore and Norman to the west, while another will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike south across Interstate 40 in east Norman, which will run west of the lake and south toward Purcell.
A resistance of two organizations — Puck the Pike and Pike Off OTA — formed in Norman within three weeks of the announcement. The Norman City Council adopted a resolution against the plan and expressed its condemnation of it Tuesday. Norman residents and leaders then protested the plan at the state Capitol Wednesday.
It's a similar strategy to the way residents and city officials fought the turnpike in 1998. When residents learned that year that state transportation officials had commissioned the $375,000 Major Investment Study to determine a route through Norman and the eastern half of the state north to Edmond, residents and environmental groups like the Sierra Club organized to oppose it, newspaper accounts at the time show.
A movement spreads
By Jan. 13, 1999, the council adopted a resolution, 7-2, to oppose all plans to build a toll road in Norman. Then-councilors Harold Haralson and Leonard West voted no.
Haralson voted no because he believed Norman would not have a seat at the table during the study. No comment from West appeared in the newspaper.
The concerns were, as they are now, impacts to the Lake Thunderbird watershed, pollution of aquifer-fed wells, wildlife preservation and a culture that wanted peace and quiet.
During that council meeting, Sierra Club president Mike Opitz accused the state's study committee of glossing over the no-build option, which was to improve existing roads.
The following day, an incensed crowd of 375 Norman and Edmond residents gathered at the Norman Public Library to express their outrage, The Transcript and the Edmond Sun reported.
That number grew to as many as 800 as residents packed churches and public meeting halls from Edmond to Norman in the coming months, news reports at the time show. Advocacy groups sprang up in Edmond, Choctaw, Harrah and Midwest City, in addition to those in Norman, news reports indicated.
Local business owner Dave Moore was one of several residents who helped start the resistance in Norman alongside Robin Stead, an outspoken critic of the toll road and a now-retired attorney who practiced property rights law at the time.
The advance of crowds raised in one voice put political pressure on lawmakers, Stead remembered. Four proposed routes in an ongoing study left too many central Oklahomans uncertain whether they would lose their property.
“When they proposed all of this at once, there were a lot of different routes, there were a lot of people impacted. At that time we all understood that any and all of us were at risk because they could put it anywhere they want,” Stead said.
Moore said one by one, several cities impacted by the loop adopted resolutions like Norman's, and as the crowds continued, advocacy at the Capitol ensued.
Early legislative efforts were not successful. But by early 1999, state officials took notice of the resistance.
A statement by then-Oklahoma Transportation Secretary Neil McCaleb announced “an indefinite discontinuation” of the plan on Feb. 13, 1999 and dropped it from the Associated Central Oklahoma Governments [ACOG] study.
“The people of Central Oklahoma have spoken and we have listened,” McCaleb's prepared statement at the time read.
“This was a study to see if the Loop was needed or wanted,” ACOG chairman Steve Knox said. “We're not sure whether it's needed, but evidently it's not wanted.”
The southeastern outer loop was defeated — or so it seemed at the time.
A bill to remove the language from the statute authorizing turnpikes in the Norman corridor failed to win support with the Senate Transportation Committee, then chaired by Sen. Gene Stipe, R-McAlester, Moore said.
Stead recalled a bill that would prevent roads from disturbing cemeteries, but it too did not pass.
Eventually, new turnpikes would come. The OTA built an extension onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike to I-40 in 2001. Gov. Mary Fallin announced a Driving Forward plan in 2015, which included the Kickapoo Turnpike, then called the Northeast Oklahoma County Loop. Though opposed by local residents in Choctaw and Harrah, it too became a reality in 2018, when construction began. It was completed in 2021 after extensions of that turnpike were completed on the west side of the metro in 2020 which connected eastern Canadian County.
Next stop, Norman
While OTA officials have estimated toll roads in Norman are several years away and likely the last on its list, the intention to build them has resurfaced with $5 billion in toll revenue to make it a reality in the next 15 years.
“Nothing's changed,” Stead said from her rural Noble home. “That's why it's so saddening to me.”
Stead dreads the impact on wildlife and the quiet she enjoys from her Noble home, which is near the path of the proposed southeast extension.
Despite her sadness and dread, she isn't wringing her hands or twiddling her thumbs. Like others, she was at the Capitol Wednesday, and plans to resist to the last moment what she characterized as a divide and conquer strategy – targeting one community at a time with a toll road.
“What did they do? One round, one set of people being targeted, and they figured it would reduce the amount of opposition,” she speculated. “But what they forgot is that everyone out there uses the water.”
Lake Thunderbird is the primary source of drinking water for Norman and an additional source of water for Midwest City and Del City. Rural residents also rely on aquifer-fed well water, as does Noble, Stead said.
Ready to resist
Despite a second failed attempt with Senate Bill 4088 on March 9 to revoke language from state law authorizing the toll road, other efforts continue.
Oklahoma Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who said it would be impossible to get legislative support to revoke the full authority of the OTA, did get a bill to codify impact studies through the senate Thursday. It has not been heard by the House.
While turnpike opponents like former Ward 5 Councilor Michael Nash explore legal options like state questions, retired attorney and east Norman resident Stan Ward promised to probe the OTA's agendas and meeting minutes for any violation of the open meeting act as a way to revoke the plan.
Environmental activists intend to argue against the project’s impact on endangered wildlife like Whooping cranes and rare geological formations like rose rocks — a formation found only in Norman, Oklahoma near the lake.
The resistance, as it did before, continues to grow. Moore said he has received innumerable calls from what he called the “granny gunshot brigade” as he did in 1999.
“They would always say the same thing: 'My daddy built this house, my kids were born here and by God, if anyone tries to take it away from us, I'm going to get my shotgun and shoot them,'” he recalled. “I would calls like that all the time. I nicknamed them the Granny Shotgun Brigade and I'd say, 'Ma'am, I hope you never have to do that.' That's what they said and they're still saying it.”
Today, his advice to the brigade is borrowed from environmental rights activists who are known for chaining themselves to trees or construction equipment in protest.
“I've had to think about that,” he said. “I think I would [do it] and I know there are people who would do it, too.”
Moore is keeping an open mind.
“I don't know what's going to stop this stuff,” he said. “Toll roads and turnpikes and highways have been stopped for some rare environmental thing or an Indian burial site. It could be the rose rocks. We don't know.”