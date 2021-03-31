Two suspects are in custody after police stopped a stolen vehicle at Campus Corner Market around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
An unnamed witness at the scene told The Transcript that officers responded with guns drawn. All three local law enforcement agencies were at the scene: the Norman Police Department, University of Oklahoma Police and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
NPD spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said she could not confirm if the suspects were armed but said no one sustained injuries.
"Stolen vehicle recoveries are managed with great care to ensure the safety of all involved," Jensen said. "Part of that process often involves firearms being drawn. Unfortunately, we do more than we would like, but it is rewarding to have a safe conclusion including return of the vehicle."
Jensen said the department is working to return the vehicle to the owner.
No further information was available.
