Cleveland County prosecutors have filed felony charges against a couple police arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse.
Casey Allen Mumford, 40, and Elizabeth Renae Mumford, 38, of Noble, face multiple charges.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a child divulged to another caregiver that Casey was sexually abusing two children.
The caregiver also told police someone had found child pornography on Casey’s computer.
According to the affidavit, police obtained a search warrant for Mumford’s electronics. On the computer, police observed homemade child pornography videos depicting a minor child and both Mumfords.
Elizabeth was charged with two counts of enabling child sexual abuse and two counts of child neglect.
Casey was charged with five counts of child sexual abuse, four counts of manufacturing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography, and child neglect.
Both defendants received a $1 million bond.
