Oklahoma’s 2021 legislative session is already off to a hot start, with Norman’s lawmakers filing numerous bills for constituents to keep their eyes on.
The Transcript will be tracking legislation filed by Norman lawmakers throughout the session, and will provide updates on what Norman’s state senators and representatives are prioritizing and how they’re voting.
After the first two weeks of session, here’s some of the biggest bills Norman’s two state senators have filed.
Rob Standridge
After a summer that saw protests against racial injustice across the country, Oklahoma state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, used this time to write SB 15, which would add punishments for individuals arrested for partaking in a riot.
“Every person who participates in any rout or unlawful assembly is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding one year or by a fine not exceeding $500, or by such fine and imprisonment and by at least 25-hours of community service work to be determined by the court,” the bill reads.
The bill was advertised heavily throughout Standirdge’s reelection campaign in 2020. The bill would also make any person charged in the course of a riot to pay restitution to any businesses that may have been vandalized during said riot.
Standridge has also filed SB 383, or the social media censorship bill.
The bill would seek to impose punishments on social media companies that intentionally delete or censor a user’s posts. The bill would also levy a $75,000 per-post fine against companies for deletion or censorship of users’ posts.
Mary Boren
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, authored SB 138 which would provide protections for students who become pregnant while in university. The bill has bipartisan support, and was co-authored by state Sen. Kim David, R-Muskogee, and state Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa.
“An institution, including the faculty, staff or other employees of the institution, shall not require an enrolled student to take a leave of absence, withdraw from a program or limit her studies solely due to pregnancy,” the bill reads. “An institution, including the faculty, staff or other employees of the institution, shall reasonably accommodate pregnant students so they may complete their courses of study and research.”
The bill would protect students from added financial and academic strains a higher education institution might impose due to a student getting pregnant and having to take a leave of absence from the university.
Boren and Dossett have also co-authored SB 375, which would require health departments to make birth control readily available.
“A county department of health, a district department of health, a cooperative department of health, and a city-county department of health shall, in their respective jurisdictions [must] make available birth control to members of the public during hours of operation,” the bill reads.
The bill would also extend a county health department’s hours of operation to at least 45 hours a week.
“A county department of health, a district department of health, a cooperative department of health and a city-county department of health shall remain open a minimum of 45 hours per week,” the bill reads. “Hours of operation shall include, but not be limited to, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.”
