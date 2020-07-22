Two Cleveland County Sheriff deputies are on administrative leave after a routine traffic stop turned deadly early this morning.
Oklahoma City Police Captain Larry Withrow said two sheriff deputies pulled over an SUV for a routine traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. around South West 89th Street and Western Avenue in Oklahoma City.
According to Withrow, there were three passengers, all white males, in the SUV. Withrow said one of the passengers is a juvenile.
Withrow said as an OKCPD officer arrived at the scene to assist the deputies, one of the passengers flashed a handgun and pointed it at the deputies.
At that point, the deputies and the officer started to open fire, said Withrow, who confirmed that the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Withrow said the OKCPD will be releasing more information about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The two other passengers sustained no injuries, Withrow said. The deputies and the officers are also unharmed.
The names of the deputies, officer and the passengers involved have not been released but will be made available later today, Withrow said.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is available.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
