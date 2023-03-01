Early voting for the March 7 election will begin today at 8 a.m. and conclude Friday at 6 p.m., but will not be held in Building E, according to Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains.
“We had a scheduling conflict, so early voting will be held in the fairground's office lobby and at the Moore Norman Technology Center,” Rains said.
The fairgrounds is located at 615 E. Robinson Street and the technology center is located at 13301 S. Pennsylvania Ave, in south Oklahoma City.
Voters will decide State Question 820 to legalize cannabis for recreational use. Medical cannabis was legalized in Oklahoma in 2018 via State Question 788.
