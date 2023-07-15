Two people are dead after a fatal shooting incident Friday in Norman.
The Norman Police Department responded to a report of shooting in the 2200 block of Nashville Drive just before 6 p.m.
"Once on scene, officers located one adult male and one adult female with apparent gunshot wounds inside the residence," the NPD report reads. "The adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained during the incident. The adult male was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
"No suspects are outstanding."
NDP said the scene remains the site of an active investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.
