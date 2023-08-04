Two people have died at the scene of a vehicle collision on State Highway 9 near 108th Ave SE, according to the Norman Police Department.
NPD closed the road at around 12:45 p.m. Less than an hour later, NPD reported that the drivers in each vehicle were confirmed dead at the scene. One juvenile passenger was transported to the hospital, according to NPD.
The identities of the people involved in collision has not been disclosed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
