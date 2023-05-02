Two people seeking to become the next Cleveland County Commissioner for District 2 filed their candidate paperwork Monday, the Cleveland County Election Board reported.
John Bowman, 64, and Jacob McHughes, 46, both of Norman, are Republicans.
The filing period continues through 5 p.m. Wednesday at the election board, 641 E. Robinson St.
District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy resigned last month after 10 years as a commissioner to become director for the Council on Law Enforcement and Education Training (CLEET) in Ada.
His term wasn’t set to expire until 2024.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a June 13 special election to fill the position, but if candidates from the Democratic or Independent parties file, a general election would be held Sept. 12, according to a proclamation.
Bowman did not immediately return a request for comment.
McHughes announced his bid for the seat on April 20. He has served as District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland’s assistant county commissioner for 10 years and acted as a liaison between the county and the state Legislature.
“I am proud to announce my candidacy for county commissioner,” he stated in his announcement. “I pledge to continue my strong track record and rapport I have with our community. Voters in Cleveland County’s District Two can trust I am ready to step in as their county commissioner on day one.”
Acting as District 2 commissioner is Paul Meyer, who was Stacy’s first deputy and road foreman and is a 40-year county employee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.