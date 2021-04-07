OKLAHOMA CITY — State Reps. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, and John Waldron, D-Tulsa, are set to be recognized by the University of Oklahoma’s Rainbolt College for their contributions advocating for Oklahoma education.
The representatives, both former classroom teachers, are scheduled to receive the Inspiring Excellence in Education award during an online education event called Celebration of Education in Oklahoma from April 12-16.
“You don’t change education policy or make the drastic changes that we need by yourself,” Rosecrants said. “You need a large number of people working together for that change.
"I appreciate Rainbolt College and OU for this award, but I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the thousands of parents, teachers, and even students who continue to propel me to act on their behalf.”
The event recognizes many Oklahomans for their contributions to education. This year, the event will also host a lecture series sharing the title of the event.
The two representatives are among the inaugural eight winners of the Inspiring Excellence in Education award.
“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Waldron said. “We have a lot of work left to be done in the fight for a strong public education system, and as this event shows, there are a lot of good people on our side that share that common goal.”
