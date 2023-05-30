MOORE — Boy Scouts handed out replica poppies and flags as proud veterans, their families and others filed into a community meeting room at The Station on Monday morning.
The threat of rain forced organizers to move the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony from Veterans Memorial Park, but the change of scenery didn’t appear to hurt attendance much.
“You think we’ll have enough chairs?” asked Stephen L. Worley, commander of American Legion Post 184.
The answer was no. About 205 people showed up and several were standing.
It was Worley, one of several eloquent speakers, who set the tone early.
“What is Memorial Day?” he asked. “Memorial Day is a day unlike any other. Since 1868, we have come together in our communities, cities and towns to place flowers and flags on the graves of those who have given their last full measure of devotion to our country.
“We have come here to remember and honor those who have done their duty and never asked for anything in return, other than to be respected and remembered for doing their duty of protecting our freedom and our way of life.”
Rebecca McGary, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8706, told attendees Memorial Day is “not a day of celebration, not a day to go to the lake or have a pool party or invite family and friends over.”
“This is a day about understanding the sacrifice of those that died, that gave their life,” she said. “Today, that’s what we are to remember, we pay homage to all of those who didn’t come home. “It is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.
“Let’s carry their sacrifices in our hearts in everyday life. Strive to honor them by being good and faithful citizens, hopeful and strong. Find respect for each other even when you don’t agree, and love and be kind to each other so that we create a better future for our communities, for ourselves and for our nation.”
Veterans Memorial Park Chairwoman Kathy Griffin shared about the origins of Memorial Day and the qualities all veterans had in common, regardless of when or where or how they paid the ultimate price.
“These precious lives were lost on the battlefield, in the air or at sea, or to a battle lost to depression, or a long life well-lived,” she said. “We stand in the midst of these veterans and their families and friends who have nobly served and died.
“The service members we honor today come from all walks of life. They may not look like us. They come from all shapes, all sizes, all colors, all beliefs, all lifestyles — but they are all one of us. They all shared a fundamental quality, these qualities are courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity, all qualities needed to serve a cause larger than themselves.”
Foy Clyde (Red) Sellers), was recognized with a Memorial Wreath. Sellers, a native of Apache, Oklahoma, died Dec. 23 at the age of 94.
He served in the Army and the Marine Corps in various capacities between 1946 and 1957, including three major combat operations. Several members of his family, including his son and daughter-in-law, who live in Meeker, were in attendance.
The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute by rifle squad members of VFW Post 8706 and American Legion Post 184, and Taps, played by Kendall Wah Pee Pah.
