Officials with the Moore Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that claimed two lives on Wednesday night.
MPD public information officer Jeremy Lewis said police received a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday from the parents of one of the victims, who said their son had been shot by his roommate at a home near S.W. 34th and Eastern.
MPD dispatched officers to the house and found the shooter had barricaded himself inside. Lewis said officers heard multiple gunshots shortly after they arrived.
When officers made their way into the house, they found both residents dead in a bedroom inside the home. The victims were both around 25 years old, Lewis said.
Neighbors near the home told police they heard arguing coming from the house before hearing several gunshots.
