Two Moore Public Schools students, at two different sites, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
The district was notified Thursday evening that a student at Westmoore High School who knowingly had the virus was at the school. The district then began its contact tracing protocol to identify students who had been in close proximity with the positive student, according to a district letter sent to parents on Friday morning.
The district identified 17 students who were in close contact with the student, MPS director of communications Dawn Jones said.
"During our initial investigation with the student's parents, we were informed they were mistaken regarding the student's end of quarantine date," the letter reads.
On Friday morning, the district was notified that a Moore High School student who unknowingly had COVID-19 was at the school on Thursday, Jones said. The district identified eight students who were in close contact with the student, Jones said.
The contact tracing in both cases used teachers' assigned seating charts to determine which students were in close contact with the student, Jones said. The students and their parents have all been notified and the students were sent home, Jones said.
Jones said the classrooms and facilities at both schools were deeply cleaned and sanitized.
"We ask our parents/guardians, students and staff to continuously monitor their health and to not come to school if they are sick, or have COVID-19," the letter reads.
