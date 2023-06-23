Cleveland County is adding a pair of special judges to its district court lineup following the transfer of one judge and a departure of another.
Five district judges and one associate district judge for Judicial District 21, which includes Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties, appointed Special Judge Lynne McGuire and attorney Kim Conyers to fill the openings on the bench.
Last week, Special Judge Lori Puckett was appointed to fill a position in McClain County vacated by Special Judge Leland Shilling.
Additionally, a new special judge position in Cleveland County was created during the last legislative session.
District Judge Michael Tupper, citing “extraordinary circumstances” created by the departure of District Judge Lori Walkley at the end of July and the immediate transfer of Puckett, said it was crucial to move “quickly and collaboratively” in order to “provide our citizens with a seamless transition and adequate docket coverage.”
Oklahoma trial courts consist of district judges, associate district judges and special judges. District and associate district judges are elected, while special judges are appointed, according to statute, “by the district judges in their respective judicial administrative districts.”
Unlike district judges, who have general jurisdiction, special judges have limited, or special jurisdiction and can only hear certain types of cases.
“The judiciary approaches decisions regarding the appointment of Special Judges cautiously and with the needs of our citizens in mind,” Tupper, the district’s chief judge, said. “Based upon the docket needs in our community, the appointment of Judge McGuire and Kim Conyers will best serve our citizens.”
Both are longtime residents of Cleveland County with a “wealth of experience,” Tupper said.
McGure comes to Cleveland County from Oklahoma County, where she served as a sitting judge for 14 years.
“She has earned the respect of the bench and bar in Oklahoma County and is regarded as a fair, hardworking, and ethical judge,” Tupper said.
McGuire will join the bench effective Aug. 1 so that she can assist with the transition of her caseload in Oklahoma County, Tupper said.
Conyers, a former prosecutor in the Cleveland County district attorney’s office, is general counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
She will join the bench effective July 1.
“Ms. Conyers will bring to the bench years years of experience as a prosecutor, family practitioner and a champion of court involved juveniles,” Tupper said.
“As General Counsel for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, she understands the value of relationships and teamwork.”
Tupper said Cleveland County “is very fortunate that both have agreed to serve.”
