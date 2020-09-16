Two staff members at the Pioneer Library System in Norman tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to a statement released Tuesday from Pioneer Library Systems, a staff member worked at Norman Central Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening prior to receiving the positive test result. Another staff member worked at Norman Central on Sunday and Norman West on Monday prior to receiving the positive test result.
“These staff members did not have contact with the public through curbside services,” the statement reads. “PLS is observing established Coronavirus protocols for staff. The buildings are being deep-cleaned and will re-open [Wednesday] at 1p.m."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.