Two Norman nonprofit organizations are closer to a possible $100,000 of funding after being chosen as semi-finalists for Impact Oklahoma grants.
Mary Abbott Children's House is one of three semi-finalists in the Family category, and Bridges of Norman is one of three semi-finalists in the Education category. After on-site interviews, one nonprofit will be selected as a finalist in each of five categories: Health and Wellness, Family, Community, Culture and Education. Finalists will be notified March 16.
During an Impact Oklahoma meeting April 23 at Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City, each finalist will make an eight-minute presentation, then members will vote on the top grant winners and announce the winning nonprofits that night. Grant checks will be awarded in June.
Impact Oklahoma, comprised of a philanthropic group of women, is in its 15th year of awarding grants to nonprofits in Canadian, Cleveland, Logan and Oklahoma counties. According to impactok.org, 28 programs have received $100,000 in grants since 2005.
Diane Sachs, Impact Oklahoma grant chairwoman, said the group has given away more than $3 million since 2005, and the award amount varies based on membership numbers. Each member pays $1,000 in dues, which goes into grant funding. If they have 350 members, for example, three organizations would received $100,000, and the remaining $50,000 would be split between the other two finalists.
“Ideally, we'd love to have 500 members, so we could award $100,000 to all of the finalists,” she said, adding that the staff works hard on growing membership for this reason.
Last year, Sachs said Impact Oklahoma had 242 members and raised $242,000. Sooner Theatre was one $100,000 grant recipient, and Variety Care received $14,000.
This year, Sachs said a smaller number of nonprofits applied. Impact Oklahoma received 41 letters of intent and 39 applications.
Mary Abbott Children's House
Mary Abbott Children's House Executive Director Andreé Danley said the nonprofit is applying for the grant because the organization is in a season of growth and has seen about a 30% increase in forensic interview referrals from the Department of Human Services and law enforcement.
A year ago, Mary Abbot had about 40 interviews a month. Last month, 79 forensic interviews were scheduled, she said.
Mary Abbott Children's House is a child advocacy center in Norman that serves District 21 — Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties. It helps children ages 3 to 18 who have open cases with law enforcement or child protective services for an alleged instance of physical or sexual abuse, witnessing a crime or being in a drug-endangered situation, Danley said.
The nonprofit received $78,000 from Impact Oklahoma in 2006 to purchase its current building, she said, but now additional funds are needed to help the nonprofit restructure the inside and make the space more efficient so additional personnel can be hired. The grant funds would help Mary Abbott add five offices upstairs and a bathroom in the medical suite to increase confidentiality and children's comfort.
Danley said Mary Abbott is a neutral site where children can talk to “a specially trained forensic interviewer who knows how to conduct that interview without re-traumatizing the child.” Interviews are child-led and child friendly and are recorded live while investigators are on site in a control room, ensuring that the child only has to tell their story once during the investigation. That recording can then be used by the District Attorney's Office.
She said Registered Nurses are on site to do forensic medical assessments, and family advocates work with the families and the child to give them resources so they can start focusing on healing.
The nonprofit started in 1996 in space borrowed from the University of Oklahoma with one part-time staff member, Danley said. Now, Mary Abbott has eight full-time staff members, two part-time staff and has increased services to four program areas: forensic interview, medical, advocacy and educational, which includes training other organizations how to recognize and record signs of abuse.
“We are super excited about the possibility of partnering with Impact Oklahoma again during this season of growth, so that we're just able to provide this space in order to grow,” Danley said. “There's an urgent need for us to hire another forensic interviewer and in order to do that, we need more space. We're also super excited about providing more space for law enforcement and on-site mental health.”
Currently, Mary Abbott has two forensic interviewers on staff, she said, and the agency refers most mental health assessments out to Bethesda and the Center for Children and Families Inc. and local mental health agencies. The eventual goal, though, is to have an on-site mental health person assess immediate needs and take on a caseload at the nonprofit.
Bridges of Norman
Bridges of Norman is seeking grant funds for its newest program, The SPOT, a day center for youngsters ages 14 to 21, Bridges Executive Director Stacy Bruce said. Bridges helps teens who struggle with housing, food or other vital resources due to no fault of their own. The nonprofit also has 20 student apartments used for housing teens in need.
The goal of The SPOT, 526 W. Main St. across from Sprout's, is to lessen the amount of time teens are in their circumstances, she said. The Thomas Russell Foundation provided Bridges with $100,000 last year for startup costs.
Bridges had a soft opening for The SPOT, which stands for providing Support, Purpose and Opportunity so young people can Thrive, Jan. 20 and officially opened it to students Feb. 20. The 3,000-square-foot center is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and offers cable TV, free WiFi, tutors, free meals and a food pantry.
Bruce said the Impact Oklahoma grant funds would allow The SPOT to add shower and laundry spaces and help cover program costs including meals, case management, gathering paperwork and paying for medical and dental care.
Currently, Bridges is handling meals in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank, which Bruce hopes will begin soon.
She said the idea for The SPOT came to her from a conference she attended a couple of years ago. A facilitator posed a question to attendees: If you can solve youth homelessness and put yourself out of a job, would you do it?
“The answer was yes, but it got me to thinking what we do at Bridges when a student lives with us at an apartment, that's a treatment to homelessness. I've seen how difficult it is for young people to live independently,” Bruce said. “Not only is it hard, it's unfair. Their peers aren't necessarily having to do it and it's just really difficult. So I tried to change my approach to how we could prevent homelessness.”
Since opening, Bruce said the center has averaged 12 to 20 teens a day and has received positive feedback from supporters and students. Also, teens don't have to be enrolled in school. However, the goal over time is to encourage those teens to re-enroll in high school to earn diplomas.
Bruce said one student who has visited The SPOT reported to her that it gives them the ability to learn and live without the stressors of home life and makes mental health more manageable.
Usually two staff members work at The SPOT at a time, Bruce said, and Bridges is in need of a programs specialist/case manager. Those interested can submit resumes to Associate Executive Director Bianca Gordon by March 13.
Bruce said winning the grant would ensure some longevity for The SPOT and ensure that Bridges meets some of the goals of helping students with self esteem by allowing them basic necessities that will help them focus and perform well in school and/or get a job.
“Maybe we can prevent homelessness and in talking with a student we could learn that the family was having trouble paying rent and they were going to be evicted,” Bruce said. “Maybe we could help that family stay housed, because we know it's cheaper to keep somebody housed than it is to serve a family that's homeless. So any grant funding that we can get just helps us continue to do this and widens our reach to more teens in our community.”
Bruce said The SPOT will be a featured site during Second Friday Art Walk, and she is reaching out to see if any students would like to perform or showcase artwork.
“If you're out, it'd be a great time to check out The SPOT,” she said.
Sachs said the Impact Oklahoma grant program is a catalyst that causes nonprofits to one-up their game. The Oklahoma City-based organization hosts mixers throughout the year across their coverage area about once a month, and members can help review grant applications to learn more about nonprofits.
“The most fulfilling part is learning more about the area,” she said.
Sachs said new members will be accepted through April 23 via impactok.org.
Jamie Berry
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.