Two of Norman’s most trusted real estate agencies, Dillard Group Real Estate and Don Cies Real Estate, are excited to announce they are merging and will now operate as Dillard Cies Real Estate.
“The partnership brings together two strong, industry leading businesses and blends them into a unified organization,” said Steve Williams, managing broker. “Both companies have rich legacies built on integrity, extraordinary talent and deep-seated respect. These are among the top reasons we have enjoyed success individually and will serve as a road map to the combined success we intend to create in the years to come.”
Williams, Darlene and Charlie Bowline, Mike Dillard and Evan Nixon are owner-partners of the Dillard Cies brokerage. Nixon is the grandson of the late Don Cies, a prominent developer in Norman who established his namesake company in 1963, and the exclusive broker/builder for all new homes and lots in five leading developments (Brookhaven, Brookhaven Square, Brookhaven Place, Summit Lakes and Summit Valley). Nixon has served as president of Don Cies Real Estate, Inc., since 2011.
Meanwhile, Charlie Bowline, Dillard and Williams formed the iconic Dillard Group brand in 1989 and grew the company to have more than 50 agents. For decades both Dillard Group and Don Cies have been top-producing real estate offices in Norman, and by combining their histories, the two companies share almost 100 years of continuous, locally-owned business experience within Norman and the surrounding communities.
Tom McAuliffe, who joined Don Cies Real estate in 1989 and has served as the broker for Don Cies Real Estate since 1996, will continue to have a leadership role within the newly-merged Dillard Cies Real Estate brokerage, bringing over 35 years of experience as both a leading agent in the Norman real estate community and as dedicated community servant to both the Norman Board of Realtors and the City of Norman.
Likewise, Jim West, assistant manager for Dillard Group Real Estate since 1995, is also excited about the next chapter. He, too, will continue his management role within Dillard Cies Real Estate, leading new agent training and education as the company continues growing.
Williams said the strategic integration includes remodeling the Don Cies office building, located at 1203 Brookhaven Blvd., which is expected to start in early August. During the remodeling process, agents will utilize the space in the Armstrong Bank Building, little more than a block away, which Dillard Group has occupied since 2013.
“As a team, we could not be more excited about the merger’s compelling merit,” Williams said. “We’re looking forward to benefiting from the collective expertise, experience and professionalism that adds value for our agents and buyers and sellers alike. It’s a win-win.”