Two University of Oklahoma students died Wednesday in their Texas hometown after an apparent murder-suicide.
Caitlin Rogers and Nicholas Twining of Coppell, Texas died of gunshot wounds, according to a Coppell police news release.
Police responded to a shooting on Houston Street in the town and found Rogers dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They saw a man later identified as Twining running from the scene.
Twining was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he died, the release states.
Coppell police said Rogers and Twining are former college roommates.
"The university is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic event and offers condolences to all involved ... The university asks for the public to respect the families’ privacy at this time," a statement from OU reads.