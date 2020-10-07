Norman Police found two people dead Wednesday after a shooting near 24th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road.
Norman Police received a call around 3:15 p.m. regarding a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Bates Way. Police found two bodies at the scene, an NPD spokesperson said.
No one has been taken into custody and no suspects are believed to be outstanding.
The cause of the shooting is unknown, and no suspect information has been released at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.