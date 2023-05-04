The race to become the next Cleveland County commissioner for District 2 will come down to three hopefuls after the filing period ended Wednesday with no additional candidates.
Republicans Jacob McHughes and John Bowman and Libertarian Clint Rapp are seeking to replace longtime District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy.
Stacy resigned last month to become director of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET). Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special election to fill the remainder of the term, which expires next year.
The primary election will be held June 13 followed by a Sept. 12 general election.
McHughes is assistant commissioner to District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland, a position he has held for the last 10 years. He acts as a liaison for the county to the state Legislature.
McHughes promises voters fiscal prudence and the benefit of being able to start the job with experience.
“I’m going to put my education and 10 years experience to work when elected county commissioner. People are hurting right now from poor economic decisions,” McHughes said in a statement Wednesday. “I will continue my proven track record of being fiscally conservative and ensure the county continues to make wise decisions with the stewardship of the people’s taxpayer dollars.”
Bowman is a retired police officer and owns an apiary, Scissor Tail Honey. He also completed courses in public administration at the University of Oklahoma.
“What you see is what you get,” Bowman told The Transcript on Wednesday. “I’m not a politician. I want to be open and transparent. I want people to tell me what’s going and what their needs are.”
Bowan added that he plans to focus on public safety, infrastructure, homelessness and the needs of the community’s “most vulnerable.”
Rapp said he will bring the values of his party — limited government and common- sense budgeting.
“I like the idea of limited government and no government overreach, not throwing money away at pointless issues,” he said. “District 2 is a lot on the countryside that kind of gets put on the back burner.
“We’ve got a bridge that’s out. We have infrastructure issues that really need to be addressed like snow routes that need to be repaved before the next snow storm. I’d really like to be the person that speaks out for that district to get those things done before it becomes a bigger issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.