Two Washington High School seniors were recently recognized by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence with 2023 Academic All-State Awards.
Representing the Warriors are Kate Boothe and Jennie Higdon
Boothe and Higdon are among the Top 100 public high school seniors selected from hundreds of applications statewide.
Each will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, honor cord and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Banquet on Saturday, May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.
Kate Boothe
Boothe was selected as a College Board National Rural and Small Town Scholar. She received a Master of Integration Award as a STEM student at an Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics Regional Center. She is chapter president of National Honor Society, president of Washington Band Program and captain of her Academic Team. An accomplished percussionist, she is a member of Oklahoma Youth Orchestra, All-State Band, Zephyrus Drum and Bugle Corps, and section leader for Washington’s Class 2A State Champion Marching Band. Boothe has volunteered for “Dive for Debris,” a scuba diving initiative to clean up Lake Murray. Her brother Evan Boothe was a 2021 All-Stater. She plans to attend Vanderbilt University.
Jennie Higdon
Higdon has received the Superintendent’s Award for Arts Excellence. She is a three-time Oklahoma Music Educator’s Association All-Stater on bassoon as well as three-time Oklahoma Small School Band Director’s Association All-Stater. Higdon is president and student director of Washington High’s Drama Club, drum major of the State Champion Washington Marching Band, vice president of National Honor Society, co-captian of her academic team, and secretary of Student Council. She is also a member of Spanish Club and Science Club. She loves to read in her spare time. Higdon plans to double major in theater and pre-law in college.
Awardees were chosen from 75 schools in 68 districts across Oklahoma.
To be eligible for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit Scholarship.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.
Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each applicant.
“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, executive director. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a strong message to our state and to the nation that Oklahomans value academic excellence.”
The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.
