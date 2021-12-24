Residents will see construction begin or continue to advance in final phases in 2022 and 2023 as several projects in and connecting to Core Norman heat up, city officials say.
The city will turn its attention to completing improvements to James Garner, Porter Avenue and commence the conversion of Gray Street from a one-way to a two-way street.
Of three projects Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary might be the most excited about seeing Gray St. conversion and the progress of a rare thing in any large city: the foraged path of a new arterial road.
Gray and Main Street
In 1974, the City of Norman joined a nationwide trend to make downtown streets one-way, which sped up traffic as retail eventually moved to shopping malls. Today the city is going back to the old days of slowing down traffic in downtown where small retail and dining is making a comeback, says Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary.
As reported by the Transcript, new trends have emerged as younger shoppers choose not to buy cars or park them at home and set off on foot, or two wheels, to older parts of cities with smaller, unique venues to dine or purchase their wares.
“I think it’s come back as a wonderful arts and entertainment district,” O’Leary said of downtown Norman.
The two-way conversion for Gray St. is fully funded with the 2019 Transportation Bond and federal match of 80% federal money and 20% local match. The total cost of the project is $4.8 million. Funding for Main has not been identified, O’Leary said.
Bids will go out for Gray St. in fall 2022. Construction is expected to conclude by the end of 2023, he said.
Gray Street will be restriped, have new railroad signals and have widened intersections, O’Leary said.
“We’ll spend about $1 million just on the railroad crossing at Gray,” he said. “It’s amazing the cost of railroad safety systems.”
It will also feature more greenspace, tree plantings, and decorative street lights to mirror those along Main Street.
A new way to park is also in the works known as reverse angled parking or back-in parking.
As reported by the Transcript in September, the council adopted an amended parking ordinance that allows the city to forbid front-in parking in specific areas of town such as on Gray Street. Staff noted during that council meeting that research shows this method enhances safety because passengers can load packages in the back of the car without approaching street traffic. Drivers can also spot oncoming traffic more easily if the front of the car faces the street.
Support for these two-way streets has been mixed, but according to the Norman Downtowners Association Board Chair Stephen Koranda, many merchants support it and can’t see it done fast enough.
“The only disappointment is that we thought we were going to see it sooner,” Koranda said.
Gray Street was initially to be paid for upfront with bond money for a quicker start, but when city staff realized the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments began scoring projects higher for approval that enhanced walkable streets, the city council held back until those federal dollars were approved, O’Leary recalled.
Koranda said a two-way street will slow traffic, which will increase safety in the shopping district and the likelihood that passersby will notice storefronts and drop in to shop.
Other cities have also converted one-way streets in shopping districts to two-way. Koranda said Norman is either the last or nearly the last Oklahoma city to make the switch.
“Ardmore just converted theirs, Chickasha, and that leaves us,” he said.
“[Oklahoma City] almost converted entirely to two-way,” O’Leary said.
Main Street is a project that received criticism from Norman residents in 2014 when staff proposed it as a project. A poll at the time showed 55.1% did not favor a two-way Main Street, citing the $5.8 million expense of the project and the need for a railroad quiet zone to be in place before changing the street.
The city adopted the quiet zone, which forbids train operators from blowing whistles in Norman, in 2017. It upgraded all train crossings prior to implementing the quiet zone by increasing the height of medians, the amount of signs and other features.
Merchants in downtown are taking a “wait and see” approach following the conversion of Gray St. before giving it their stamp of approval for Main, Koranda said.
O’Leary agreed with him — he said it would be important to ensure traffic doesn’t back up too far and too often on Main Street with as many as 38 trains a day running through the city, he said.
“We really need to make good decisions about Main Street, and that [project] will be the last piece of the puzzle, if you will,” he said. “The last thing we need is a block and a half of traffic backing up 38 times a day and preventing those businesses from functioning on Main Street.”
James Garner Avenue, Porter Avenue and Gray Street are the most impactful to downtown, O’Leary said.
“We want to kind of see what we did and get those corridors established first.”
James Garner and Porter Avenue
A new thoroughfare in town is expected to ease congestion in the heart of downtown with the completion of James Garner Avenue.
While construction on Porter Ave. is paving ahead more walkable-friendly sidewalks and crossings, James Garner will help divert some car traffic, O’Leary said.
“[Cities] don’t build new arterial streets very often,” he said of James Garner Avenue. “I think I’ve done one in my entire career. It intersects with Flood Avenue. [James Garner] could carry around 17,000 cars a day using our best traffic models. What that does is change the character of that corridor, and then of course James Garner intersects with Gray and Main. A lot of traffic will pull off of Porter, and that carries 18,000 cars a day. We think that could drop to 12 or 13,000 cars. If all that happens, that makes Porter a little bit more friendly for pedestrians.”
James Garner will begin its second phase in 2023 — “the big one,” O’Leary said. This phase will see a new road connected starting at Acres north to Flood Street. A new bridge over Robinson Street, parallel to the railroad bridge is also part of the phase as well as an extension of Legacy Trail sidewalks and bike paths. It “connects Flood to the downtown area,” he said. “That’s the one that changes traffic patterns. Today, you have no choice but to come down Flood or Porter. Now, you’ll have James Garner.”
The second phase is paid for with a special sales tax through the Norman Forward Sales Tax. The half cent tax was voter approved in 2015. The package promised quality of life projects such as park improvements.
“Everything else was quality of life, but James Garner had been such a desired corridor, downtowners had been begging for it for literally two decades. When that Norman Forward package came forward, they said you have to put this phase of Garner in there, and council did,” he said.
The $6.3 million project qualified for an 80% federal dollar match with 20% local money. The bid process will begin in spring 2022. Construction is expected to end in 2023, O’Leary said.
Because the project is a new road, it is not expected to cause delays or inconvenience to businesses, O’Leary said.
“In terms of construction, it’ll be a piece of cake,” he said.
A third phase of the project is funded by the 2019 bond, “scheduled for construction in 2024,” he said. “That would start at Acres and goes south to Duffy” and would be “more of a streetscape project.”
The second phase for Porter Avenue from Robinson Street to Alameda Street is underway. The project will include the installation of accessibility sidewalks, crossings, bus stops, and beautification that is consistent with Main and eventually Gray St, O’Leary said. It is scheduled to be complete by winter 2022.
The total cost of the is $4.35 million of which 80% will be funded with federal dollars with a 20% local match.