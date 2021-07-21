WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating the University of Oklahoma’s softball team on winning the June Women’s College World Series.
Oklahoma’s Republican Senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, authored and introduced the resolution. The 2021 national championship win is OU’s fifth national championship, and third in the last five years.
“I am glad to lead the Senate in congratulating the University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team on once again winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s College World Series,” Inhofe said in a statement. “The dedication and perseverance of this team is a true testament to what it means to be an Oklahoman.”
Lankford said he is immensely proud of the team, and looks forward to watching their dominance for years to come.
“This bill recognizes the sacrifices each player, coach, and staff have made to chase their dreams. The Senate has formally recognized the OU Softball team’s 2021 championship season, their commitment to the game, and the legacy they leave to the thousands of young women who hope to fill their shoes someday,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to watching the team next season and seeing a few familiar faces representing the US in Tokyo.”
OU softball coach Patty Gasso said it’s an honor to have the team recognized for all their hard work and dedication throughout the season.
“It’s such an honor to represent the great state of Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma,” Gasso said in a statement. “It drives us knowing that we represent this state, and we do so with our ‘championship mindset’ mentality. We always try to compete and play with humility, grace and style, just like the people of Oklahoma.”
Gasso thanked the senators for recognizing the team and their achievement on the Senate floor and for passing the resolution.
“From all of us coaches, players and staff, we’d like to thank our Oklahoma senators and the U.S. Senate for this distinguished honor and special recognition,” Gasso said.