As students return to in-person learning and move on campus, the state’s third-largest public university is not requiring any of its students to be tested.
The University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond has over 20,000 students, none of whom were required by the university to get tested before moving on campus. Classes began on Aug. 17.
“There was not a requirement for students to take a [COVID-19] test before moving in,” said Adrienne Nobles, UCO vice president for communications and public affairs. “We discussed it and [realized] the test is only as good as when you take it, meaning somebody could get it the next day after a negative test. We feel like we have taken enough precautions and have enough protocols in place to prevent something if it does happen.”
The university asks students to report their results to the university if students do get tested. UCO reported 10 new COVID-19 cases: eight students and two employees last week, Nobles said.
On Thursday, the university set up a free testing station for students. If a student tests positive, the university set up quarantine rooms for self-isolation, Nobles said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said universities are not required to test students when they arrive.
“Universities are not required to test students before they move back to campus by law,” OSDH director of communication Kristin Davis said in a statement. “However, many colleges and universities have developed their own policies to prevent and stop the spread of COVID-19 that includes testing prior to returning to campus. … We encourage everyone to get tested before returning to the classroom.”
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education does not set policy regarding COVID-19 testing requirements, spokesperson Angela Caddell said in a statement. The regents regulate the academic standards for the state colleges and universities in Oklahoma.
“The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education do not set policy regarding COVID-19 testing requirements or precautionary measures at our public college and universities,” Caddell said. “Campus policies and practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are within the exclusive purview of the institutions and their respective governing boards.”
The remaining three of the four largest universities in Oklahoma do require their students to get tested for COVID-19 before moving into on-campus housing.
The University of Oklahoma requires students to be tested for COVID-19 before moving into on-campus housing, university spokesperson Kesha Keith said in a statement.
“The University of Oklahoma announced today that students who will be moving into OU housing on the Norman campus will be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus,” Keith said on July 20. “Students will be permitted to move into OU Housing during their assigned move-in date and time if a negative test result is received and if they complete OU’s online health screening and are cleared to return to campus.”
If students tests positive, they are required to stay home and away from campus until they are cleared by OU Health Services, Keith said.
Oklahoma State University also required students to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus, spokesperson Shannon Rigsby said.
“They were required to take a COVID-19 test seven days prior to moving in and were required to bring a copy of their negative test result to move-in day,” Rigsby said. “If a student did not get tested, we provided the test for them when they came to check in.”
Rigsby said students who were provided a test were asked to quarantine while awaiting their results.
The private University of Tulsa required students to not only test negative for COVID-19 before moving into on-campus housing but also required students to test negative before attending in-person classes, according to a statement issued by the university on July 24.
“Students residing in campus housing must have their negative test result uploaded to the portal before move-in; students living off campus must have their negative test result uploaded to the portal prior to attending in-person classes or in-person activities on campus,” the statement said.
While there is no mandate in place for universities, Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement on Aug. 16 that Dr. Deborah Birx liked what Oklahoma was doing with its universities.
“[Dr.Birx] was very complimentary of our testing plan and what we’re doing with our universities,” Stitt said. “I had Secretary of Science and Innovation Elizabeth Pollard discussing our strategy, and Dr. Birx said she’s going to take that back with her and share some of it with the other states she is visiting.”
State officials have not publicly released a written copy of the plan.
