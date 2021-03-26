Among 15 new fire academy graduates who will strengthen Norman’s firefighting force, Andrey Hinson has a unique background.
Hinson was born 22 years ago in Ukraine, and later adopted by a couple from Ada when he was 13.
At age 9, he and his biological brother were placed into the custody of Christian foster program due to their parents’ alcohol addiction. About three years later, he was adopted and moved to Oklahoma.
Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson said the fire academy, which ran from Feb. 22 through March 12, drew 500 to 600 applicants, and the 15 graduates were divvied up into three five-person shifts. To his knowledge, Hinson is the first Ukrainian to serve on the Norman Fire Department.
Hinson said when he attended an IT program at Ada High School, he realized during his senior year that he didn’t see himself sitting behind a desk and that he preferred doing physical work.
“The fire service was basically the perfect job for me,” he said, adding that his interest grew because a relative on his adopted mother’s side had been a fire department captain in Odessa, Texas.
He later attended a fire academy and knew it was what he wanted to do.
‘We really needed people’
Fire Capt. Dan Attaway with Fire Station 1 said NFD’s academy only lasted three weeks this year — compared to the typical multiple months — due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need to fill positions left vacant by retirements.
Wilson said six firefighters have retired from the force since the 2019 fire academy.
Attaway said a 2020 fire academy was planned, but didn’t happen, so this academy was like two in one. The department looked for applicants with certain pre-existing specialized training to meet immediate employment needs, including having Oklahoma state, Firefighter 1 and emergency medical technician basics certifications.
“We really needed people,” Attaway said, adding that the department has been shorthanded for about a year. “We are darn sure happy to get them on shift.”
Hinson said NFD’s academy did a great job educating the applicants, even over a reduced time span, and he enjoyed meeting new people and getting to help with public education.
‘Something I want to spend the rest of my life doing’
Now only on about his third shift, Hinson said he is excited to learn more about the equipment and medical training, and to learn from the best.
“We have a really good group,” said Hinson, who serves at Fire Station 1 on the B Shift.
He said he went into the fire service because he wants to help people, and the fire service allows him to do that every day.
“I saw the impact it had on my life since I was younger,” Hinson said. “It’s something I want to spend the rest of my life doing.”
He said his family is excited for him, because it took a couple of years for him to go through the courses to get his certifications in Firefighter 1 and 2 and EMT basics from the Pontotoc Technology Center.
Hinson moved to the city from his adopted hometown of Ada around the time of graduation, and said Norman is a great place to live and has a great community.
Outside of work, Hinson said he likes staying in shape and playing soccer, a sport he has been involved with for 17 years. Hinson said he played soccer at Ada High School for years, made All State and served as team captain during his senior year. He also likes playing basketball at the fire station during breaks.
So far, Hinson said 90-95% of the calls he has responded to have been medical, but he is excited to learn all of the essential training that he will need to respond to a large variety of calls.
Attaway said the hirings will help the department get up to the 50 people-per-shift level that NFD has strived to maintain over its nine stations for years. Additionally, Stations 1 and 2 have ladder companies that still aren’t fully staffed.
“I feel like we’re always shorthanded. The five guys on B shift were an absolute Godsend,” Attaway said. “It’s great to carry on a tradition that was set way before we showed up, and it’s neat watching people grow and learn our profession.”
Attaway described Hinson as a genuine, affable, honest, hard-working and trustworthy person.
He said each graduate will move through two captains and two officers in their first year on the job, and the department’s goal is to get them trained on the basics so they can handle any call that may come in.
The vetting process for new firefighters was fairly significant, Attaway said, and involved physical and educational requirements along with multiple interviews. NFD staff also look for honesty and reliance.
“To do our job, we have to — from the lowest to the highest man or woman — be able to depend on each other,” Attaway said. “Our lives depend on that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.