Several Norman Police officers were honored Thursday for their exceptional service and acts of bravery in two active shooter incidents earlier this year.
Chief Kevin Foster and Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson presented four Medals of Valor and two Commendation Bar with Risk citations to five officers Thursday afternoon at the Moore Norman Technology Center.
“The dedication and service to our community that our officers have is unsurpassed and oftentimes goes unknown to many citizens of our community,” Foster said. “Sharing the exceptional work of our officers in our department is an honor for me.”
Sgt. Jonathan Hicks and Officer Brandon Tuccillo responded to 204 N. Porter Ave. around 8 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021, and faced down a suspect who had been spewing fire from an AK-47 assault rifle.
The two saw several people standing outside and found themselves within “mere feet of the suspect, who was heavily intoxicated” and was toting the rifle with a 100-drum magazine.
“The suspect had been firing the high-powered rifle in the downtown district and refused to obey officers’ commands,” Jackson said. “The officers realized there was no available cover and bystanders were in the backdrop of the officers’ field of fire, making deadly force a difficult option. With only a few seconds to make a decision, the officers — at great risk to themselves — chose to close the distance on the subject, disarm him and take him into custody.”
Both officers received the Medal of Valor.
Two months later, another shooter was in a neighborhood on 58th Avenue NE, where Lt. Marcus Savage and Officer Kyle Hicks discovered the suspect firing a gun in different directions.
At the sight of the officers, the suspect turned the gun on them, “causing rounds to strike all around the area,” Jackson said.
They fled the area through a nearby fence, and in order to approach the house, went through another fence — this one topped with barbed wire. Spotted again, the two cam e under fire as they moved toward the shooter.
“Rounds were cracking left and right, and into the ground in front of the officers,” Jackson said. “Rounds could be heard as they whizzed past the officers. Officer Hicks and Lt. Savage extracted three victims from the home and sheltered them against a brick wall. Lt. Savage and Officer Hicks took up a security position until everyone was secured by two armored cars and the SWAT team.”
Hicks and Savage received the Medal of Valor.
Master Police Officer Mark Knapp and Tuccillo also responded to that scene, and worked to evacuate people inside nearby houses in the line of fire.
“MPO Knapp and Officer Tuccillo used a police vehicle as cover and cleared the remaining residents,” Jackson said. “Upon clearing the houses, MPO Knapp and Officer Tuccillo held their position until they were extracted by an armored vehicle.”
The two officers received the Commendation Bar with Risk.
NPD Maj. Jamie Shattuck expressed his admiration and appreciation for the officers’ bravery.
“I want to thank each of you for your service, your selflessness and your sacrifice, not just for these calls, but for what you do every day in our community,” he said Thursday. “Because of you, our community is safer. Thank you.”
Shattuck also thanked the Moore Police Department, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and EMSTAT for their assistance in these incidents.
City Manager Darrel Pyle and Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy – a former Norman Police officer – also attended the ceremony.