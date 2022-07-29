Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley on Thursday granted an undocumented defendant a suspended sentence for crashing into an RV while driving drunk after hearing his efforts to gain citizenship and support his family — a sentence the defense believes keeps him in the United States.
Everardo Garcia-Figueroa on Thursday received a five-year suspended sentence for count one of driving under the influence, and a one-year suspended sentence for fleeing the scene of an accident after pleading guilty to the charges. Garcia-Figueroa in March 2021 crashed into Bob and Laurie Coffey’s RV in Cleveland County as they returned to Missouri from vacation.
He is required to pay statutory costs and fines as well as restitution of $400 a month beginning September 1.
Cesar Armenta, the defendant’s representation, argued any jail time would result in his client facing “real immigration consequences,” which would mean an inability to care for his wife, who is losing her eyesight from diabetes. Armenta said the defendant has waited for a chance to receive citizenship for 19 years.
Armenta requested probation without jail time — he argued jail time would lead to his client’s deportation after he was released.
Garcia-Figueroa’s sentence likely keeps him in the U.S. unless he violates any terms of his sentencing. It goes against the prosecution, which asked Garcia-Figueroa spend 120 days in jail due to a prior DUI offense and the fact that he tried to leave the scene.
Assistant District Attorney Jacobi Whatley said she was apprehensive to call the incident an accident.
“He chose to drink and drive,” Whatley said. “He ran away with no regard as to what happened to Mr. and Mrs. Coffey. He’s earned a conviction and he’s earned jail time. I want him to spend 120 days remembering every day what he did.”
Whatley said the reason the state asked for the sentence is because Garcia-Figueroa drove intoxicated after an aggravated DUI in 2017. The defendant’s blood draw revealed a .243 blood alcohol concentration following the 2021 incident, three times the legal limit of .08.
Arementa said one moment in time is not indicative of who his client is. He said his client has waited 19 years for citizenship, and he can’t get a permanent license until that is attained.
Since the crash, Armenta argued Garcia-Figueroa has gone “above and beyond” what was required of him.
“For the past 16 months, my client has not driven and has not drunk any alcohol,” Armenta said. “He’s done 40 hours of community service. My client has taken full responsibility, but if he were to go to the county [jail], he would be transferred to immigration.”
He also said good faith payments for restitution would not be possible in that scenario.
“Rarely in a case like this would I consider a deferred [sentence], but you’ve earned a suspended sentence,” Walkley said to the defendant Thursday at sentencing. “You’ve done a lot of proving for 16 months, and I’m going to take you for your word.”
The wreck
On March 21, 2021, the Coffeys were returning home from a Texas vacation when Garcia-Figueroa crashed his truck into the jeep attached to their RV near mile marker 109 on Interstate 35. The RV spun out at about 60 MPH before it rolled over and skidding into a barrier.
The Coffeys spoke at the Cleveland County courthouse before Walkley Thursday afternoon during the defendant’s sentencing hearing.
“‘Hold on, I can’t stop us,’” Laurie recalls Bob telling her as the RV flipped onto its passenger side.
When their RV with a jeep attached to the back came to an abrupt halt, Laurie said as they gathered their bearings when they smelled gasoline.
That’s when multiple witnesses approached the scene to help.
“With their help, we were able to break a hole in the windshield and crawl out to safety,” Laurie said. “Luckily the gas line did not explode. God was definitely with us that day.”
Bob suffered a sprained ankle and multiple cuts, their dog was later diagnosed with a heart murmur and liver damage from trauma and Laurie had a concussion, hip replacement and multiple radiofrequency ablations on her back. Laurie, who used to complete 20 mile rides on her bicycle now questions if she will ever get back to that.
Bob said he and Laurie have spent time over the years volunteering to feed the unhoused in Kansas City and assisted the elderly with firewood and home maintenance, but today, they feel like they can barely keep up with their own home and lives.
“We have been so stressed,” Laurie said during her statement in the courtroom Thursday afternoon. “We will never be at ease on the road again — we both suffer from PTSD in our own ways. Our lives have been spun around because of a drunk driver with no license, no insurance, who fled the scene of the wreck he caused.”
Bob and Laurie Coffey say returning to Norman Thursday to give victim impact statements marked an important step in their recovery process.
Walkley said this was a difficult case for multiple reasons, but she is grateful the Coffeys were able to share their story, as many victims don’t live to tell it.
