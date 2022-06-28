Jade Cheshire is concerned about the friends she made at Norman’s homeless shelter.
Cheshire and her friends stayed at Norman’s city-run shelter, which housed 35 people out of the space in 325 E. Comanche St. before it closed Monday by demand of the property owner.
The city’s plans for a replacement shelter at the Griffin Memorial Hospital property, 900 E. Main St., fell through in April after Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced new construction.
“There’s a lot of my friends that are here that I’m very worried about that are elderly, or more severely mentally ill,” Cheshire said. “I’m concerned about their wellbeing a lot.”
In response to the shelter closure, Cheshire and a handful of demonstrators sat inside Norman City Hall all day Tuesday with their belongings.
Organized by homeless advocacy and service group Norman CareAVans, demonstrators plan to sit at City Hall 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a Monday announcement.
CareAVans member Hannah Smith said group members will consider stopping once they see tangible progress on homeless services from city officials.
“What if we made the parks legal to camp in while we figure this out? Or why don’t we get a church to donate their sanctuary, or their gymnasium? Or what if we find an abandoned house, right? Like, these are the kind of stop-gap solutions that we’re interested in at the moment,” Smith said. “If we achieve one of those, then it means people are not at risk of physical or legal danger, but it doesn’t mean that we’re done.”
Cheshire also said the sit-in will be a good way for the unhoused and advocates to brainstorm ideas, and to meet with city officials.
The city has initiated a request for proposal for a new emergency homeless shelter operator.
The deadline for submission is Thursday.
City spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said city officials are “hopeful to see collaborative efforts” to address homelessness after putting out the request and exploring options like partnering with nonprofits.
Mayor-elect Larry Heikkila declined to comment Tuesday afternoon on the sit-in.
In a city survey and an Amber Integrated survey about the city, respondents said homelessness was the top issue in Norman.
Respondents’ comments ranged from wanting to get rid of unhoused people to wanting to provide more housing and services for them.
The city’s efforts to move the homeless shelter in the first half of 2022 were slowed by Ward 3 city councilor Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello, who expressed concerns that the new location would put sex offenders near LeMonde International School. At one meeting in March, Lynn said children and girls getting services at on-site facilities seemed “more important than sex offenders and homeless people.”
When the city announced that plans at the Griffin site fell through, Lynn said his goal was to make sure an overnight homeless shelter is never built in Norman.
He has reasoned that more services will bring more homeless people to the area.
Smith said safety concerns will always arise “when you put a vulnerable population next to another vulnerable population,” and that they were open to discussing this.
But they also said a homeless shelter will naturally be close to a park or elementary school because of how they’re spread throughout Norman.
“It does seem like a lot of the people who were citing children’s safety as their reason were not interested in having that conversation. It seems like they were interested in halting progress on a shelter,” Smith said.
Smith also said most of the unhoused people CareAVans services are from Norman. and regardless of where they’re from, they’re now members of the community, they said.
Tortorello has brought up concerns about violence at an overnight shelter. Police in January shot a homeless person who had killed a man and injured another, and in March, a security guard at the shelter Tased a man who was fighting another man.
Even with these incidents, Cheshire said most of the people who caused problems at the shelter got kicked out and went somewhere else.
Smith said homelessness is not something people choose — rather, it’s something that happens to people.
The stories of some of the demonstrators reflected that — Cheshire said she tried to apply for disability and lost her Section 8 housing, and couldn’t find new housing because they’re not taking Section 8 vouchers.
Jessica Ester, who moved to Norman from Los Angeles for college, was unable to attend because of the cost. and she can’t stay with her aunt because her aunt’s partner trashes the house, she said.
Like others at the demonstration, Ester said there needs to be a temporary shelter for unhoused people in the city.
“There just needs to be a lot more sources with housing, to help people with their cases,” Ester said.
“People will not become housed again if you make them more miserable,” Smith said. “Homeless people don’t disappear because you refuse to give them shelter. They are outside.”