The leader of a so-called bipartisan group and a city councilor who alleged gerrymandering say the Reapportionment Ad Hoc Committee formed in violation of the City Charter, but the city says circumstances beyond its control left no other choice.
The committee was formed to implement the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 population data, but reports were delayed by four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau stated at the time.
Sassan Moghadam said the committee is invalid — and its report — because it was formed in violation of the City Charter. He is co-founder of the group Unite Norman, which attempted to recall city councilors and the mayor in 2020.
The charter requires the mayor to appoint and the council to approve the committee “six months prior to the year in which the census is released,” Article XX reads. Moghadam said in an email to City Attorney Kathryn Walker that this language demands the committee should have been appointed no later than June 2020 — not January 2021, when the council approved it.
“It is Unite Norman’s position that the deadline to form the committee had passed and the appointment of the committee on January 12, 2021 was against our city charter,” Moghadam’s email reads.
Walker informed Moghadam in an emailed response that several states including Oklahoma have grappled with delays COVID-19 caused in the collection and release of census data.
While the reports were to have reached former President Donald Trump by Dec. 31, 2020, and released to each state by April 2021, the scheduled data did not reach the president until April 26, 2021. It didn’t reach the states until August 2021, she wrote.
The charter does not allow the council to appoint the committee six months prior to the date the census is issued, but rather six months before the year the census will be released, Moghadam argued.
Had the committee formed according to the charter, it would not have any census data to review, Walker said.
The charter requires the committee to begin meeting during the last quarter of the year prior to the census release and continue to meet through the final release of the census data, it states.
The charter then requires that the committee hand in a proposed boundary report to council 180 days after the issuance of the census.
“Yes, in a normal year, you would appoint the committee earlier to better coincide with the release of data,” she wrote. “However, this section of the charter is problematic. If followed exactly, the commission would have been meeting the fall of 2020 without the benefit of any census data, which is an absolutely ridiculous result. The fact is we can’t act until the Census Bureau acts.”
Moghadam complained that while the city was prepared to make a pandemic related exception for the committee, it did not apply that same provision to Unite Norman when its organizers requested to extend the deadline to collect signatures for its recall petition drive in July and August 2020.
The charter allows 30 days to collect signatures, and Unite Norman asked for 10 more. Moghadam said the city’s position was that the charter did not contain “a mechanism identified in our Charter for extension.”
“In the same spirit, our charter does not provide for your explanation,” he wrote.
Walker replied, “this is an entirely different issue than recall petitions which fall under a different set of Charter provisions and constitutional provisions.”
Self-identified conservative Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello said the committee should have been disbanded after what he called partisan remarks made during its meetings in September.
Ward 1 committee member Larla Turner referred to Tortorello as “dangerous, and so that should be considered” and referred to residents in Ward 5 as “white supremacists.”
Two swing precincts that voted in favor of Tortorello will be moved outside his ward, the boundary map showed.
Mayor Breea Clark refused to disband the committee, citing the remarks were resolved and the council has the right to amend and approve ward boundaries. Tortorello threatened legal action if the council adopts the proposed boundaries.
The Transcript found that partisan bias would be difficult to prove in court, according to redistricting and political behavior experts.
Tortorello said the committee is “tainted beyond repair” and that its formation falling outside the charter timeline is one more reason to disband and start over.
“Anything short of that will lead to legal challenges, which will further disrupt and delay the ability for citizens in Norman to expect fair reapportionment,” he said in a prepared statement.
Walker told The Transcript that the city must keep in view the highest law of the land: the U.S. Constitution.
“It doesn’t change the fact that we have an obligation under the constitution to look at this data and make sure the wards are equal in terms of population,” Walker said. “It’s just sort of a funky timeline created by the charter and we’re going to fix that going forward. We are totally beholden to the Census Bureau and when they decide to release their data.”
As the city council continues to study numerous charter review amendments for future voter approval, timeline changes for the reapportionment committee could be considered, Walker said.
“I think the [charter] change we need to make going forward is to say that the commission needs to meet within 30 days of the city’s [receipt of] reapportionment data and that clears it up altogether.”
Not all cities are faced with the same dilemma. Oklahoma City’s charter states it does not have to complete its redistricting for a full year following its receipt of census data, spokeswoman Kristy Yager told The Transcript.
“The delay has not caused issues in OKC,” she said by email.
Tulsa’s charter requires its “Election District Commission” to form no later than July 1, 2021 “and each 10th year after” by the first day of July. It requires the commission to submit its report to the city clerk within six months “after the appointment of its members.”
Edmond’s city council does not appoint a committee to redraw districts but relies on staff recommendation, which is subject to council approval, spokesman Bill Begley said.