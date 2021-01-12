Unite Norman will be heard in an ongoing recall petition lawsuit after a judge granted the group’s motion to intervene Tuesday morning in district court.
The group, which formed to recall odd-numbered ward councilors last summer, has asked the court to hear its side of the story after Ward 3 Alison Petrone filed a lawsuit against the city clerk and alleged Unite Norman engaged in fraudulent signature gathering practices.
In the lawsuit, she stated Unite Norman did not follow applicable state laws for recall petitions, The Transcript has previously reported.
Petrone's recall was the only one certified by the clerk. But after Petrone filed a lawsuit, her attorney, Barrett Powers of the Norman Wohlgemuth law firm, submitted duplicate signatures to the city, which agreed there were 12 duplicates. The finding rendered the minimum signature count insufficient.
Unite Norman has claimed there are dozens of signatures that should never have been stricken and filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit, The Transcript has previously reported.
Meanwhile, the group's co-founder Sassan Moghadam hired attorney Steven Stice, who filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that Moghadam was not named as a party to the lawsuit nor was he served as an individual.
Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley did not dismiss the case, but ordered Powers to serve Moghadam.
The court turned its attention on Tuesday to whether Unite Norman should be allowed to intervene. Powers said his client did not name Unite Norman as a defendant because she was seeking relief from the clerk, not Unite Norman.
Powers argued Unite Norman, as an organization which is not an officially formed organization, did not have standing to intervene.
During Walkley's closing arguments Tuesday, she said the group has associational standing.
“I believe it had associational standing when you look at it by virtue of the (Unite Norman) members in Ward 3 that have signed the petition, that are part of Unite Norman — that they will be representing those as a proponent of the recall petition,” she said.
Walkley further stated she believed Unite Norman was the “appropriate entity to respond to allegations in the petition, and so I am going to sustain that motion.”
Stice told the court he did not believe his client would pursue his own motion to intervene in light of the court's allowance to hear Unite Norman.
A trial for the lawsuit has been set for Jan. 26 and 27.
