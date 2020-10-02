A co-founder of Unite Norman has filed a lawsuit in district court asking a judge validate a petition to recall the mayor.
The group formed in June to recall odd-numbered ward councilors and the mayor and filed recall petitions on July 10. City Clerk Brenda Hall validated enough signatures for Ward 3 Alison Petrone, but said there were not enough valid signatures to recall Mayor Breea Clark. Signatures were not verified for Ward 5 Sereta Wilson because she resigned.
In order for a recall to be placed on the ballot, petition circulators must hand in signatures from 25% of the registered voters for each official to be recalled, according to the City Charter.
Attorney for Sassan Moghadam, Terry Garrett filed the lawsuit naming Hall in her capacity as clerk Friday afternoon at the Cleveland County Courthouse. The lawsuit petition challenges the methods the clerk used to determine the number of registered voters and the signature validation process.
“Petitioners protest the determination of the City Clerk as to the number of registered voters eligible to vote for the office of mayor in the City of Norman,” and, “the number of valid signatures submitted,” the protest reads.
According to the legal notice published in The Transcript on Sept. 23, of the necessary 18,154 signatures required for the office of mayor to be recalled, Unite Norman submitted 20,661 but only 15,954 were verified.
City spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said the city cannot comment on the clerk’s recall and signature verification processes because it is the subject of ongoing litigation.
The City Charter states that upon receipt of the signatures for recall petitions, the clerk “shall inspect said petition(s) to see that all the signatures are valid and that they are those of registered voters eligible to vote for the office from which the officer’s office is sought. Such inspection by the clerk shall be completed in not more than 30 days.”
Petrone also filed a lawsuit against the clerk after Hall announced she verified enough signatures for the City Council to schedule an election. Her attorney contends that the city is required to follow state law for initiative and referendum petitions for local recall petitions. State law requires initiative and referendum petitions to contain a felony warning for falsified signatures or fraudulent petition circulation practices, a sworn affidavit attesting to valid signatures and other requirements.
Petrone’s lawsuit was filed on Sept. 22. The city has not yet filed a response to the court and no hearings have been scheduled.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
