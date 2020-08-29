Unite Norman hosted pop up locations across the city on Saturday, providing a place for residents to register to vote.
The organization filed its recall petition for Councilmember Alison Petrone of Ward 1, former Councilmember Sereta Wilson of Ward 5 who resigned earlier in the summer and Mayor Breea Clark.
The special election to recall them is set to be held in January.
“We are giving people an opportunity to register to vote or if they have moved and not updated their registry. This is the form that gets turned into the election board,” Unite Notrman volunteer Bruce Parker said. “[We are doing this] as a convenience for people.”
Charles Cadwell of Unite Norman posted on Facebook, saying the group will win the special election by getting people out to vote.
“We will kick off a major voter registration drive,” Cadwell said. “Dust off those pop-up tents, and get your shoes laced … because we’ve crunched the numbers, and the way we will win in January — to get rid of these radicals once and for all — is to register more people to vote.”
According to Unite Norman co-founder Sassan Moghadam’s Facebook post, the group had six popup locations throughout the city.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
