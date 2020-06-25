United Way of Norman announced more than $1.2 million in grants for local nonprofit organizations this week.
The grants will provide $1.235 million dollars in funding to 29 local organizations to fund 42 specific programs for Fiscal Year 2021, according to a press release. United Way will also be awarding an innovation grant later this year.
The grant recipients were selected by the United Way of Norman’s Impact Councils, which divide funding decisions into four areas: education, financial stability, health and independence.
The Impact Councils lead grant applicants through an application process that includes proposal discussions and interviews with organization leaders, according to the press release.
The following nonprofits received United Way of Norman grants this year:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Community After School Program (CASP)
- Loveworks Leadership
- Catholic Charities
- Food and Shelter, Inc.
- Legal Aid
- The Salvation Army
- Thunderbird Clubhouse
- American Red Cross
- Bethesda
- Bridges
- Center for Children and Families, Inc. (CCFI)
- Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency
- Citizens Advisory Board (CAB)
- Crossroads Youth & Family Service
- Kaleidoscope
- Mary Abbott Children’s House
- Parents Helping Parents
- South Central CASA of Oklahoma
- Transition House
- The Virtue Center
- Women’s Resource Center
- ABLE
- Aging Services
- Among Friends
- Full Circle
- Meals on Wheels
- Project Outreach
The grants will impact the lives of more than 56,000 people, according to the press release. Funding begins on July 1.
UWN president Daren Wilson in a statement that the organization is excited to help local nonprofits with these grants.
“We are excited to award funds to these deserving organizations this year,” Wilson said. “We are thankful for the generosity of our community that makes that possible and the hard work of all the volunteers on the 2019 campaign.”
One of the organizations selected for a grant is the Women’s Resource Center, which works to shelter people impacted by domestic violence and provide them with meals, clothing, counseling, support and referral information.
Kyla McMoran, the WRC's director of development, said the organization was also selected for a United Way grant last year, and the money has been key in helping the WRC adapt to the pandemic.
McMoran said United Way funding is divided between the WRC’s shelter, the Rape Crisis Center, and the organization’s satellite office. The funds are crucial to the WRC's work, McMoran said.
“Most of our funding (comes from) grants — we’re about 75% grant funded,” McMoran told The Transcript. “...Without those grants right now, we wouldn’t be here doing what we do.”
Stacy Bruce, executive director of Bridges of Norman, said the organization has come to rely on United Way funding. She said grant money from the education and health impact councils helps Bridges fund student expenses like drivers’ licenses, eyeglasses, medication, school supplies or other things they may need.
“United Way is and has been Bridges’ largest consistent funding source for many years,” Bruce told The Transcript. “...If you take care of the stressors in students’ lives, we feel like it improves their overall health.”
