With the purpose of completing service projects for community nonprofit agencies, the United Way of Norman hosted its annual Day of Caring Friday.
Every September for the Day of Caring, UWN holds a large volunteer event to enable nonprofits to receive assistance with tasks they might not otherwise have the resources to complete.
Jed Dembowski, vice president of marketing and communications for UWN, said the one-day event sends volunteers from companies around the community for the service projects. He said this year is different due to COVID-19.
“Usually, we have a big kickoff and we do lunch for people, but we wanted to keep everyone safe, so we chose not to do that this year,” Dembowski said. "We did give all the volunteers masks and provided hand sanitizer at project locations to help with the safety aspect."
Understandably, Dembowski said United Way had half as many projects this year compared to past years.
“I feel like we did all that we could to keep everyone safe, and we are excited to still be able to do this,” Dembowski said. “The volunteers today are doing a lot of painting, landscaping and providing outdoor assistance like that.”
Dembowski said he appreciates Hitachi Computer Products of America-Norman for sponsoring the 2020 Day of Caring. Without that generosity, the event would not have been possible.
“There are about 12 projects going on today,” Dembowski said. “I know at Food and Shelter they are painting the outside of the cottages there, which is a really big project and Hitachi is out there doing that.”
At the Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit that’s operated in Norman for 51 years, Amanda Pulis, marketing and communications director for CCFI, said volunteers from Polston Tax Service came out to assist in the expansion of a recreation area.
“We had a wooden fence that separated a therapy playground and our main playground,” Pulis said. “We wanted to open up that space and have it available for all of our club members and clients to have access to that full space, so they helped us remove that fence and spread some mulch and plant some grass to connect those spaces to create one big usable space.”
Pulis said this year CCFI is serving as a HOPE Center for the Boys & Girls Club of Norman. She said with this additional space on the playground, more space will be available for social distancing.
“It will also give our students and members who are there throughout the day more space to run around and have their own space and freedom outside,” Pulis said. “We really appreciate UWN and their volunteers for helping us make this possible.”
