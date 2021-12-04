The United Way of Norman is making one last push to reach its goal in this year’s fundraising campaign, which will benefit nearly 30 Norman nonprofits and organizations.
United Way is trying to raise $1.9 million in this year’s campaign, an annual fundraising push that provides grant money to 27 Norman agencies.
But with just over a week left in the drive, campaign chair Kevin Hopper said it will be a challenge to reach that goal.
“I think it’s going to be tough to get to the goal, so I don’t think we’re going to make it, and we’re just trying as hard as we can to get as close as we can,” said Hopper, who has chaired this year’s campaign alongside his two brothers.
Fundraising has been difficult over the last two years, Hopper said. The 2020 campaign did not reach its goal, and this year’s campaign is likely to hit similar numbers.
In 2020, United Way raised more than $1.75 million, hitting about 95% of its goal. While the organization still was able to get funding to nearly 30 agencies, many of those agencies took small cuts in the grant money they might usually expect.
The money United Way raises annually goes to local agencies — Food & Shelter or Meals on Wheels, for instance — that use the money for specific, vetted programs.
Hopper said United Way uses impact councils, made up of local volunteers, to vet grant applicants and their proposed programming and make sure that the grant money will truly be spent on fulfilling the needs of the community.
“It’s a broad range of programming — it’s for seniors, for children, for people that are hungry, homeless, [for] mental health ... I can’t imagine Norman without those agencies doing that great work — it’s vital,” Hopper said.
While the money goes to just 27 agencies, United Way of Norman President and CEO Daren Wilson said the grants ultimately impact thousands of Oklahomans.
“A gift to United Way helps us partner with 27 different organizations that [are] doing vital work in our community,” Wilson said. “That’s obviously helping the most vulnerable in our community. We’re looking to help more than 60,000 people this next year, and so every single dollar helps us achieve those goals.”
United Way of Norman hits fundraising from a variety of angles, Hopper said. The organization receives lots of support from workplace campaign drives and from corporate donations, he said.
“COVID has been difficult in lots of ways, but there are people and their companies that have done well during this time,” Hopper said. “And so for those that have done well, please consider giving to those that have suffered during this time period.”