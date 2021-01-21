Vicki Davis will lead the United Way of Norman board as the 2021 chair. Davis is the UPG plant manager at Johnson Controls.
Davis’ goals for the board are to work together and continue to find creative ways to serve the community.
“As we have all learned over the last year it is important for us to be flexible and drive innovative ways for our donors to support us and for our partner agencies to get the help they need,” Davis said.
New board members include Vernon Hooks, Vernon Hooks Insurance Agency; Brian Ruttman, Moore Norman Technology Center; and Casey Vinyard, SportsTalk Media.
Executive team members include Davis, vice chair Mike Stice, University of Oklahoma; immediate past chair Robyn Castleberry, Moore Norman Technology Center; treasurer Mike Murphy, Oklahoma State Bank; audit chair Sarah Smith, Armstrong Bank; and member at large Tom Cooper, First United Bank
Campaign chairs include Brandon Hopper, First United Bank; Brian Hopper, Landscapes USA; and Kevin Hopper, MidFirst Bank
Returning board members include Scott Beck, Norman Public Schools; Jeff Bryant, community volunteer; Vicky Bumgarner, University of Oklahoma; Kristen Castiglione, community volunteer; Leslie Clowers, community volunteer; Steve Corley, Eide Bailly; Nasim Farzaneh, Dillard Group; Patrick Grace, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative; Matt Graves, Architects in Partnership; John Koons, OG&E; Mandy McClure, Armstrong Bank; Shuan McGinnis, Hitachi; Chloe Shi Odom, Chickasaw Nation Industries; Derek Paiva, Arvest Bank; Aaron Parker, Silver Star Construction; Deidra Peters, Valliance Bank; Christine Petty, Forest Lumber; Darrel Pyle, City of Norman; Dana Rieger, Rieger Realty; Tory Tedder-Loffland, Oklahoma Electric Cooperative; Patti Truesdell, First Fidelity Bank; Kelly Wells, Norman Regional Health System; and Joey Wishnuck, Aria Development Group.
