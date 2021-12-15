After months of donations, charity events and hundreds of people participating in this year’s United Way Campaign, the organization’s annual philanthropic drive came to an end Wednesday, raising the non-profit more than $1 million to go towards the Norman community.
According to Daren Wilson, the president and CEO of the United Way of Norman, the group raised $1,759,078 during this campaign incentive. It’s 93% of their starting goal of $1.9 million.
A group of volunteers, donors and people involved with the United Way of Norman gathered Wednesday in the Memorial Union Hall on campus to celebrate their accomplishments.
“This is a Celebrate United event,” Wilson said. “It's the event that we have following our campaign, really for a couple of purposes — one, to show gratitude and to thank our donors, companies and supporters, all across Norman and our service area. Local communities are really come together to make sure that the people in our community the most vulnerable people in our community received the help that they need throughout the year.”
With this money United Way in partnership with their community partners will be able to serve 57,000 people across their service area, Wilson said.
The second purpose of the event was to celebrate their volunteer of the year award, which went to Jaci Williams.
“This award is not just for someone that volunteers for United Way. This award generally goes to somebody that certainly has United Way DNA, but really they care for the betterment of the community in general,” Wilson said. “It’s for someone that's touching lots of different lives in lots of different ways.”
While accepting her award, Williams said she was extremely grateful for everyone who volunteered and made this campaign season possible and that she was very honored to be the recipient.
“It's been a long ride, and I love every minute of it,” she said.
The three people in charge of this year’s campaign season were the Hopper brothers, Brandon, Brian and Kevin, all three of whom are bankers in the community.
All three expressed their gratitude with the Norman community for partnering with them and making this year’s campaign a success and being able to help those who need it most within the Norman community.