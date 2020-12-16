United Way held their annual Celebration Event for their 2020 campaign Wednesday and announced this year’s Kathey Hopper Drummond Community Service Award.
At the end of each year, United Way of Norman presents awards to donors and community leaders in addition to announcing the amount raised during the campaign. Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit raised over $1.7 million, 92% of the goal the organization set earlier in the year.
Darren Wilson, president and CEO of UWN, said the organization is proud of every dollar that has been raised to support the community. He said their board chair, Randy Laffoon, who passed on September 23, was supportive of the organization’s campaigns every year.
“His favorite part of the United Way was the ability to go out, bring our community together and raise money to help those in our community,” Wilson said. “I am so thankful for Randy and we miss him around here every day.”
Andy Rieger and James Chappel served as co-chairs for this year’s campaign. Rieger said they saw the organization step up in a time when there was uncertainty in the world.
“All campaigns have something that affects them; this one just seemed to be a little bigger than the others,” Rieger said.
Rieger thanked everyone who played a part in the 2020 campaign, including the United Way of Norman staff, kickoff committees, paysetters and groups that helped to fund the 29 agencies that serve the community each year.
“They are the organizations and the professionals who help the most vulnerable in our community, and for that we are very appreciative,” Rieger said.
Chappel said the theme for this year’s campaign, “All in Together,” was perfect for what the organization aimed to do.
Richie Splitt, Norman Regional President and CEO, said the United Way is a key partner in their mission to improve the health and well being of the community.
“Every year, without fail, the United Way works to strengthen our communities quality of life,” Splitt said. “They provide critical services and support year after year.”
Splitt said 2020 has been challenging, which is why Norman Regional selected the campaign name, “It’s a Beautiful Day to be a Giver,” influenced by television icon Fred Rogers.
“When Mr. Rogers called us neighbors, he was actually calling us into lives of mercy and care for one another, and that is exactly what the healers of Norman Regional do each and every day, and that is also true for the United Way,” Splitt said.
The top campaigns for 2020 were Norman Regional Health Systems, the University of Oklahoma and Johnson Controls. Julia Chew State Farm insurance agency sponsored the First Time Donor Award and the Young Leader Award.
This year, the First Time Donor Award went to Steve Madden of Hitachi. The Young Leader Award was given to Trevor Laffoon of SportTalk 1400.
Brandy Chilton, registered nurse at Norman Regional, was this year’s 110% club winner.
Joey Wishnuck of Windstone Construction announced the campaign prize winner, John Kiosterud, financial advisor with Arvest Bank. Kiosterud won an astronaut experience at the Kennedy Space Center.
Jennifer Baker was selected as the 2020 Kathey Hopper Drummond Community Service Award winner.
Krystyn Richardson, owner of Bold Multimedia, said Baker was her show choir teacher in high school and makes whatever she is involved in exciting.
“She has a lot of energy and is so fun to be with,” Richardson said.
Rieger said she is always visible throughout the community.
“She has a heart for children, and we all know that,” said Mark Ledbetter, Central Oklahoma Regional President of Armstrong Bank. “Anytime she can do something that’s going to help our community along, especially our children, she is always the first one in line.”
Reflecting on the 2020 campaign, Wilson said there were many challenges, but some encouraging surprises as well, including the Norman Regional Hospital campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we started planning this campaign in January or February, never had we heard of a Zoom conference call,” Wilson said. “ Certainly I am proud of our team, cabinet and campaign staff for being able to pivot.”
Wilson ended the Celebration event by thanking Rieger and Chappel. He said they were the right people at the right time for this campaign, and was grateful for their efforts.
“Andy and I are humbled by the opportunity to be the campaign chairs,” Chappel said. “We would do it again if asked to, but we consider it an honor and privilege to be a part of the campaign this year.”
